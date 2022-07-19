SHERIDAN — It’s still nine days until their business’s grand opening — and they’re out of the country on vacation — but Jill and Todd McGraw are hard at work.
Jill McGraw said demand has been high for the couple’s new doggy day care and pet boarding business McGraw’s Paws, and the reservation calls from Sheridan residents have been consistent. While some may be frustrated by work calls on vacation, Jill McGraw said she is heartened because the calls remind her just how important the new business will be for the Sheridan community.
“Even while we’re traveling, I’ve been getting back with people,” Jill McGraw said. “It validates us to know there is a need for this service, and we’ve been seeing a lot of people come our way already.”
McGraw’s Paws, which is located at 1820 Gabrielle Court and will officially open July 22, has a few advantages over other similar businesses in the Sheridan area, Jill and Todd McGraw said. The facility will be the largest dog boarding and doggy day care facility in the city with four separate yards for dogs to play in. In addition, the facility will be the only provider for long-term cat boarding in Sheridan, Todd McGraw said.
“We know a lot of people love their cats, but it can be hard to find a place to board them other than a veterinarian,” Todd McGraw said. “So that was definitely a service we wanted to provide.”
The McGraws are promoting their business as a “safe, fun and clean environment for pets,” Jill McGraw said, and pets will receive high-quality care from contracted groomers and trainers and from the facility’s staff, including a staff member who will live on site to provide around-the-clock care for local animals.
The couple, who has lived in Sheridan since 2014, is also selling themselves in a way. After all, their name is front and center on the new building.
While this is their first time operating a pet boarding business, both McGraws bring a lot of professional experience to the new venture. Both are retired U.S. Air Force officers, and Todd McGraw previously served as associate director for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health care System. Jill McGraw is an instructor of business at Sheridan College.
Most importantly, the couple brings a love of animals big and small. The couple owns three French bulldogs and strives to provide the same level of care they would want for their canine companions.
“We know it can be a struggle in our own lives for our dogs to find the socialization they need,” Todd McGraw said. “We figured other people probably have that same need, and that’s what we wanted to provide.”
“It just seemed like the right fit, both for our family and the community,” Jill McGraw said.
The McGraws said they realize dogs and cats come in all shapes, sizes and personalities, and they would work to provide quality care for them all.
“We realize every pet is different and has different needs, and we want to provide quality care for any animal, whether they’re blind or deaf, big or small, rambunctious or takes naps all day,” Todd McGraw said. “Hopefully, they will all feel at home here.”
The business has its grand opening July 22, and the McGraws will host an open house on July 23 from noon to 4 p.m. Community members are invited to tour the facility and enjoy free ice cream, Jill McGraw said.
