SHERIDAN It’s still nine days until their business’s grand opening and they’re out of the country on vacation but Jill and Todd McGraw are hard at work.

Jill McGraw said demand has been high for the couple’s new doggy day care and pet boarding business McGraw’s Paws, and the reservation calls from Sheridan residents have been consistent. While some may be frustrated by work calls on vacation, Jill McGraw said she is heartened because the calls remind her just how important the new business will be for the Sheridan community.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

