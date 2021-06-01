SHERIDAN — The skilled nursing facility formerly known as Sheridan Manor has a new owner, new name and a renewed commitment to putting residents first in every decision.
“Our core value is caring for the residents through every decision we make,” said Ahron Katz, CEO of the facility now known as the Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. “Every person in the company is expected to care. The residents aren’t products. They’re people, and our mission is to make sure all their needs are met.”
Katz currently owns and operates the Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center in Casper, and both he and Director of Clinical Operations Mary Dipasquale said they were excited to expand operations to the 128-bed facility in Sheridan.
“We are really happy to be in Sheridan and, from a clinical standpoint, we are really looking forward to loving and taking care of the residents there,” Dipasquale said.
Dipasquale said she aimed to serve residents holistically — not just addressing their medical needs, but their mental, emotional and psychosocial needs as well.
“We don’t just ask what the problem is medically,” Dipasquale said. “We ask how activities can help this issue we may be having. We ask how dietary changes can help. We really look at our residents holistically and look at the whole person, not just one piece. That’s what Ahron believes, and that’s what I’ve always believed.”
The last year has brought challenges for all nursing facilities as COVID-19 has spread, and the Sheridan Manor facility faced challenges as well. Since March of last year, the facility has had 83 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff and four deaths, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Sheridan Manor has had 41 deficiencies — or failures to meet a federal requirement — since 2017 and had to pay $8,626 in fines related to an incident in 2020 where a resident was burned. While Katz does not have immediate plans as he takes over the facility, he will make any changes — large or small — to ensure the safety of residents.
“I am looking to change the culture of the nursing home and make slow and steady changes methodically,” Katz said. “Our goal is to be better every day, and to make this facility a place where residents and their families feel safe and cared for.”
Both Katz and Dipasquale said they were dedicated to following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and protecting the physical well-being of their patients and staff.
“We’re diligent in following CDC recommendations, and we test our staff once a week,” Katz said. “We have the expectation that our staff will follow all recommendations in regards to face masks and hand-washing.”
In addition to the physical concerns created by the pandemic, many residents are also desperate to reconnect with their family members, Dipasquale said. The Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center follows CDC guidelines for visitation.
“We definitely want our residents to see their loved ones again, because we know they desperately need that in their lives,” Dipasquale said