SHERIDAN — Cody Kilpatrick is the first to admit he is a naturally competitive person.
That competitive nature and drive for success manifests itself in the classroom at Sheridan High School, where Kilpatrick is completing his junior year. It shows up on the baseball field where Kilpatrick serves as the catcher for the Sheridan Troopers. And it recently propelled him headfirst into the world of business.
“I was scrolling through TikTok, and I saw a bunch of kids my age or younger who had started their own businesses and were making good money on it,” Kilpatrick said. “…I kind of took that to heart. If they could do it, I could do it too.”
Kilpatrick’s drive to be the best has manifested itself in his new clothing brand, Preeminent. The name reaffirms Kilpatrick’s desire “to surpass others and be better in some way” as does his first design — a lion with red eyes.
“When it comes to surpassing others, what is better than a lion?” Kilpatrick asked.
In launching his new business, Kilpatrick is utilizing the screen-printing capabilities of his family’s business, Kilpatrick Creations. Kilpatrick emblazons his own handcrafted designs onto T-shirts at the shop and then sells them online.
To market his products, Kilpatrick is relying entirely on social media, especially TikTok. While many businesses have had success on the platform, Kilpatrick said he is still working to grab the attention of the platform’s users.
“I had one personal TikTok go viral with 105,000 views, but it was kind of a one-time thing,” Kilpatrick said. “I’ve done it before, but the tough part is getting there and making sure you’re putting out what the viewers want. The TikTok algorithm shows you what you want to see based on your previous viewing. So how do you put your business out there when most people on TikTok are looking at dog videos? That’s the question.”
Still, Kilpatrick is confident his brand will take off with time.
“People blow up on TikTok every day for the dumbest reasons,” Kilpatrick said. “Why couldn’t my brand blow up?”
The time Kilpatrick can dedicate to his brand is limited — often no more than a half hour each day. Kilpatrick said he uses that time to market his product and brainstorm new designs.
As he develops new designs, Kilpatrick hopes to get his customers involved in the process.
“I want the people to give me feedback on what they want or don’t want,” Kilpatrick said. “Do they want a new design, or do they want the same design on different materials? I want the people to decide what I should do next.”
Even though he’s only worked on the brand for a month and a half, Kilpatrick has already learned a lot about the world of business.
“I’ve learned how to handle customers — what they need and what they want,” Kilpatrick said. “I also understand what it takes to run a business, and how determined and bought in you have to be to make it work.”
Those are skills Kilpatrick can take with him long after he graduates high school, his father Tom Kilpatrick said.
“This is just a great opportunity for him to learn the ins and outs of running a business,” the 17-year-old’s father said. “He’s learning there are always invoices to pay, and you need to stay fresh with your marketing. We think it’s a great way for him to step into the business world.”
Kilpatrick admits his brand hasn’t caught fire just yet, but he is hoping his persistence and hard work will pay off eventually.
“I think some people have forgotten that the American dream is still a thing,” Kilpatrick said. “It is still possible and attainable if you work hard enough. That belief in the American dream is something we’ve lost as a society, and I hope that people might look at what I’m doing with Preeminent and start to gain back that belief.”