SHERIDAN — A 2012 Journal of Dentistry study, by Giuseppe Alessio Messano and Stefano Petti, found dentists are twice as likely to experience hearing loss as their physician counterparts — 30% compared to 14.8%, due largely to the use of noisy high-speed handpieces.
Despite this, it’s unlikely you’ll see your dentist wearing hearing protection during your next visit, according to Austin Ledingham, an orthodontist with Bennion Lambourne Orthodontics in Sheridan.
“I think there are several barriers to the usage of hearing protection in our industry,” Ledingham said. “One is that we need to be able to hear and communicate with our patients and our staff. The other is an issue of convenience — a lot of dentists buy hearing protection, but leave it on their desks. If they don’t have it close at hand, they’re probably going to forget about it.”
Ledingham has been working to address those barriers through the development of SonaPure hearing protection, which is one of the six finalists for IMPACT Sheridan’s Start-Up Challenge this year.
The product is built on “four key pillars,” Ledingham said: noise reduction, convenience, comfort and cleanability.
Noise reduction — but not elimination — is key, Ledingham said. While the SonaPure earplugs need to drown out the sounds that can lead to hearing loss, they also need to be functional for an industry dependent on communication with patients and coworkers.
“It blocks some of the noise but not all of it — just enough to be below the damaging threshold,” Ledingham said of his product.
Convenience is also important, Ledingham said, and striving for convenience led to the product’s biggest innovation: a 3D-printed device connecting the hearing protection to existing eye protection used by dentists.
“Dentists already use a lot of protective equipment, including glasses and loops they can use to zoom in,” Ledingham said. “So we realized, if we could build around that equipment they’re already using, hearing protection would be right at dentists’ fingertips, and they would use it….Our innovation is not on the hearing plug itself. Our innovation is we’ve created the docking station that allows the plugs to interface with any set of glasses.”
While Ledingham had his own profession in mind when creating and pitching the product, Start-Up Challenge judges were quick to see its usefulness in a wide variety of industries where employees are exposed to loud sounds, according to Scot Rendall, IMPACT Sheridan director.
“It is not only an interesting idea for dentists, but for anybody who wears glasses, goggles or headgear,” Rendall said. “Even beyond the dental industry, this could have some appeal, and it could service a lot of different industries where hearing protection is required, including the construction industry.”
“One of the dentists beta-testing this for me used it while bird-hunting,” Ledingham said. “And it was apparently a great way to take the edge off some of that noise as well.”
If he wins the Start-Up Challenge’s Pitch Night next week, Ledingham’s goal is to produce his first batch of commercially available product. He said he’s excited about the possibility of bringing some manufacturing to Sheridan while creating an important product that could have a significant impact across multiple industries.
“I’m just excited to see where this goes,” Ledingham said.
The Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition Pitch Night event at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will be Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Businesses are vying for a chance to win funding from the $100,000 seed fund established for the event.