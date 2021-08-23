Charles Gazdik, 97, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Sheridan VA Medical Center. A rosary will be held Wednesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Mass of Christian burial take place Thursday, Aug, 26, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell. Interment will follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.