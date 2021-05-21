Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.