March 1, 1943 -May 6, 2023
David R Phillips, 80, of Sheridan died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.
David was born in Sheridan to David F Phillips and Alice (Littler) Phillips on March 1, 1943. They lived in Sheridan, where he attended Sheridan schools, graduating from SHS in 1961. Growing up, he worked at Holly Sugar and as a geological surveyor in the Big Horn Mountains.
He attended Sheridan College and then the University of Wyoming, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1967. He married Lorretta Dodson in Sheridan in 1965, and together they had three children, Joy, Brian, and Carrie.
While he and Lorretta were attending the University, he enlisted in the Army and served from 1965 to 1975 as a psychiatric nurse. During his service, he and Lorretta were stationed in Denver, Colorado, Fort Ord, California, and San Antonio, Texas. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
David and Lorretta returned to Sheridan in 1975, where he lived until his death. He worked at the VA facility in Sheridan until retirement, then at Valley Motor Honda.
David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed exploring the mountains, camping, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and snowmachining with his family. He and his wife Lorretta spent many summers in the mountains, relaxing, exploring, and enjoying visits from children and grandchildren.
David is survived by wife Lorretta Dodson Phillips of Sheridan, brother Don (Sylvia) Phillips of Sheridan, children Joy (Milo) Bishop of Casper, Brian (Sarah) Phillips of Sheridan, Carrie (Joe) Gerhart of Casper, grandchildren Nicole (Mason) Mauth and Jessica Bishop of Casper, Madison Bruner of Newark, Ohio, Grace, Sam, and Henry Phillips of Sheridan, and great-grandchildren Paxton Mauth, Kinsleigh Mauth, Loki Bishop, Persephone Bishop of Casper, and Julian and Oaklynn Bruner of Newark, Ohio.
A public viewing will be held at Champion Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 6 p.m. Graveside services with Military Honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, block 104 with Pastor Brad Kremensek officiating. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.