Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.