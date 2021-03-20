Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.