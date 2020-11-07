As a community, we know the poll workers in Sheridan County. They are our neighbors, friends and acquaintances.
They volunteer their time to serve. They undergo training. They work to ensure the process of voting and counting votes goes off without a hitch in our little piece of the country.
Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson and Election Supervisor Brenda Kekich oversee the process to ensure it is safe, secure and accurate.
Each community across the country has similar individuals both volunteering and overseeing our country’s elections. Those people, too, are neighbors, friends and acquaintances.
Calling into question the security and reliability of the national process calls into question the ethics, ability and honesty of our local election workers, as they are part of that.
We don’t claim people are perfect. Mistakes occur and fraud does take place.
But, year after year, studies have shown voter fraud is not a widespread problem in the United States of America, which takes enormous pride in its free and fair elections.
For example, the Brennan Center for Justice has said “most allegations of voter fraud turn out to be baseless.”
In 2017, President Donald Trump formed a voting integrity commission aimed at investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. It, too, failed to find widespread evidence of voter fraud.
The nation’s institutions have faced rising levels of distrust in recent decades.
Skepticism is healthy. It’s built into our DNA. But when facts are ignored to fit a narrative, it’s no longer skepticism; it’s deception.
Yes, there have been cases of voter fraud. As the 2020 election plays out, we’re sure to hear accusations of such cases — some may turn out to be true, most will not. Just like most law enforcement officers are honorable, most Republicans aren’t racist and most Democrats aren’t radical — most votes are valid.
Cases of fraud should be investigated and prosecuted. We must trust (and verify) that our election system does its due diligence, for if we lose faith in that process our democracy dies.