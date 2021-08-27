SHERIDAN — Durwin and Wanda (nee Johnson) Elliott were married Aug. 29, 1971, at Pheonix Baptist Church in Lansing, North Carolina.
They were blessed with two daughters, Celena (Dale) Watson and Heather (Chris) Rayle.
They have four grandchildren.
After their daughters finished college and started their families, the Elliotts decided to retire in the West after living in Ashe County, North Carolina, for 33 years.
Durwin Elliott was an Advanced Placement biology teacher and his wife was a family nurse practitioner and the public health supervisor at the Ashe County Health Department.
The couple has enjoyed being members of First Baptist Church of Sheridan and the local YMCA.