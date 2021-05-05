Nurses share a compassion and drive to care for those around them. Over the last year, those characteristics have risen even more in importance for our communities.
From May 6-11, during National Nurses Week, The Sheridan Press and Sheridan Memorial Hospital will recognize the contributions of our community's amazing nurses.
Nominate a nurse who has made an impact on your life or a loved one's life, and they will be entered into our sweepstakes for a chance to win a gift basket featuring items from local businesses.
And be sure to check out The Sheridan Press special section publishing May 6 that highlights nurses in the community.
Click here to nominate a Sheridan County nurse today! Entries will remain open through May 11 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced May 12.