One evening while elk hunting, sundown caught me further away from my truck than I wanted to be. I had to travel through dense timber. It was dark. I was alone.
In my opinion, few things can be more scary. My youngest son normally hunted with me and always packed a big head lamp. All I had with me was a small keychain flashlight. Determined to get out alive, I hurried back to the truck, as best as I could, following the tracks in the snow that I had made while hiking in.
It was so dark in the woods that several times I began following other tracks or trails that were not leading me in the right direction. Using the light, I had to search around a bit to make sure I was on the right path. Stumbling over a few stones and branches, I saw the need to keep the light shining down at my feet to light my steps.
As I journeyed, the words of the Psalmist David kept coming to me. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:10. Amid the strange noises from the cold and cracking trees, I considered these words. The word of God — the Bible — is for my life just as the flashlight that guided me that night.
Sometimes I think that I want the light to shine way out in front of me to reveal what lies ahead. However, the words of David clearly announce that the word is a “lamp to our feet.” As a friend once pointed out to me as I shined a larger flashlight into the dark woods one dark night while camping ,“things are out there and we probably don’t really want or need to know it.” I think that trusting the Lord to light each step helps me to live from day to day in the light of God’s presence and ,therefore, trust Him to be with me as I face whatever lies ahead.
When the spirit of the world closes in around me, bringing with its darkness, it is easy for me to get confused and head in the wrong direction in life. In our lost world there are many paths we could take that seem right. But there is only one right path, not many, that will lead us home. The word of God reveals the truth of our need to trust Christ Jesus as Savior. David declared that the word of God is a “light to our path”. It brightens our path showing us our sins that need to be repented of and avoided. It teaches us how to walk uprightly in the evil times.
There have been seasons of my life that I would’ve stumbled along the way but the word of God pointed out those potentially destructive vices and kept my feet from falling. David spoke of the light of God’s word and stated that he had “treasured God’s word in his heart," so that it would might keep him from sinning against God. Yes, when we walk in the light of God’s word it can keep us from stumbling and falling into disobedience to God.
If you are a follower of Christ, let me again encourage you to place a candle in your window nightly. Let this candle remind us of our continued need for God’s word to light our way. May it also unify us as Christ Followers. By the way, thanks to the light, I made it back safely to my truck that dark night. I encourage you to let the word of God guide your life daily. His light will lead you home.