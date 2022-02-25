Jesus Christ the light and life of the world was born in the meridian of time over two millennia ago. He lived a sinless life of service and charity. He also provided for us the perfect example of obedience.
His teachings are many but culminate in the hope of salvation in the kingdom of God as a result of his atonement and resurrection. His grace enables all of God’s children to be saved from sin. His matchless life on earth began in Bethlehem and ended on Calvary’s cross at Golgotha. However, his teachings and doctrines have lived on in the hearts of Christian believers.
Believing in Christ implies that one believes that he was the son of God. This belief gives us hope for resurrection and a better life after this. However, believing Christ means believing what he taught. It means that his invitations to “come follow me” and to “take my yoke upon you” are more than simple phrases but instead pleas to become like him. Invitations to develop Christlike attributes like faith, hope, patience, obedience, diligence and charity are what define true followers or disciples of Christ. He also states, “If ye love me keep my commandments.” (John 14:15). Obedience to God’s laws brings peace and happiness to individuals and societies.
I hope that we all as a consequence of our belief in Christ are also changed by that very belief. His grace has the power to save all mankind, but in the life of the disciple, it has the power to change individuals. To plant in them a desire to be like him. This conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ leads us to change our lives. It empowers us to turn away from sinful behavior and embrace a life of righteousness. As those changes are made we are blessed with peace and happiness.
I witness that Jesus Christ is the living, resurrected, Son of God and that development of Christlike attributes in this life will lead to peace and happiness. Christ is the Prince of Peace and the high priest of good things to come. Those that choose to follow him and his teachings and are changed by believing Him will be heirs to the kingdom of God. I invite you to follow Joshua’s declaration:
“As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15)
Choose to act as disciples of Christ and be agents of peace to all who know you.