"Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock, in which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to care for the church of God, which he obtained with his own blood.”
— Acts 20:28
Perhaps you’ve worked on your own home and know that any project can take up all your time. Even if it’s something you love, there are others things to be considered.
I thought a lot about this while First Congregational United Church of Christ has been in a major renovation for the last two years. While a historic building is not “necessary” to building the body of Christ, we certainly have been aware of the responsibility of such a beautiful building. We made an effort to also put forth our mission work over these years, and I’m grateful for that too.
I write about the building because so many of you contributed toward its renovation. First, the stained-glass windows, then the entire sanctuary. Many of you donated toward a first-ever bathroom on the sanctuary level.
Even people who had no direct association with the church saw the need when they came to a community concert or other function. I asked older folks how people made their way down the three flights of stairs to the bathroom. The answer came, “they just quit coming.”
Perhaps this is the first time a church has written about its new bathroom in The Sheridan Press.
When Jesus said for us to love God and love our neighbors as ourselves, I see that love in you all and appreciate it so very much.
From individuals sending small sums of money, to the Lunch Together Soup Kitchen (and its eight area churches) helping with projects that make those who attend the soup kitchen more welcome, to the Zuillig Foundation being the first foundation to offer assistance, to the National Fund for Sacred Places and the National Trust for Historic Preservation giving a huge matching grant, to the Wyoming Community Foundation for assisting with the hot water project. We will have a grand opening upon completion, and you are all invited.
The church is anxious to expand our own giving back. We now have our music scholarship in place with the Sheridan College Foundation and look forward to welcoming you all back to Last Friday Free Concerts.
All we need to do is get the carpet runners down the aisles and up on the altar area.
We continue our work, in coordination with our Methodist and Quaker neighbors, in a Helping Hands partnership with the Sheridan Police Department.
We are all one in Christ, and for that I am ever grateful.
God’s blessing on you.