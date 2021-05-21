The prophet Isaiah proclaims. “The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:6)
We hear these beloved words at Christmas. In the darkest time of the year, hope springs within us as we reflect together on the vision of God’s kingdom come here on earth. Normally, when we hear those Christmas words, we think of the distant future, but in the last year, we have seen Isaiah’s words take on a fascinating current reality. Our children — our children — have been leading the way through this pandemic. Have we not been led by our children in this pandemic year?
First, they showed us how to use technology to conduct meetings from our home. Showed us how to stay connected to family, friends and business associates. Then, they put on the mask and showed us that we could still meet safely in person during a pandemic. They got up, Monday through Friday, and went to school. Kudos to the kids! Clearly, we adults could have handled this national health emergency (actually, it is a world health crisis) with more finesse. Then again, we are quick to excuse ourselves with the thought this is our first time through this maze of confusion.
Self-defense aside, extra admiration goes to our children who both followed and led the way. And here they are leading the way, again, with in-person graduation services. Two years ago, we would have said, “Oh, that’s nice.” Now, we say: “Remarkable!”
As we move forward, wouldn’t it be fun to see the age 12 and older students line up for the shot? Wouldn’t it be inviting to all shoppers to have every business in town displaying signs on the door, “Shop Sheridan, we have been vaccinated?” Wouldn’t it be exciting to hear the tourism department advertising: “Come visit Sheridan County. We are a vaccinated community! We are a safe community for all.”
Moving from Christmas to Pentecost. This Sunday, in the Christian tradition, we celebrate Pentecost. Whereas Christmas is a time to reflect on the gift of the Christ child, and Easter is a time to reflect on resurrection. Pentecost is a time to reflect on the coming of the Spirit and how the Spirit rests on the young and the old, women and men. It is a Spirit of good will to all, a Spirit that practices truth telling, a Spirit that walks alongside you and advocates for you. To be sure, there has been a lot of energy put into advocating for you these past 61 weeks.
Take it in, those gifts of care. Take it in to the core of your being. People care. People cared. Give thanks for the Spirit of good will that hovers over our community. Give thought to how you can participate in the sharing of this good Spirit with your community.