In your word you say

you will make things fresh and new.

I'm so glad this is something

you have promised for me, too.

--

Like a sculptor, who carves and chisels

the things that cannot stay.

This is something you continue to do for me

each and every day.

--

You chisel the pride I hold inside

and my need to please the world.

You chisel away my attitude

and my tendency to be rude.

--

You carve me into someone who cares.

You help me see with your eyes.

You carve me to look more like you

and you're shaping me to be wise.

--

This sculpting is a process.

It doesn't happen overnight,

but if I allow you to carve me

you will shape me to shine your light.

