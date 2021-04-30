In your word you say
you will make things fresh and new.
I'm so glad this is something
you have promised for me, too.
--
Like a sculptor, who carves and chisels
the things that cannot stay.
This is something you continue to do for me
each and every day.
--
You chisel the pride I hold inside
and my need to please the world.
You chisel away my attitude
and my tendency to be rude.
--
You carve me into someone who cares.
You help me see with your eyes.
You carve me to look more like you
and you're shaping me to be wise.
--
This sculpting is a process.
It doesn't happen overnight,
but if I allow you to carve me
you will shape me to shine your light.