

Gazing out the window of my office last spring, enjoying the emerging colors of the church garden, taking in the beauty of the day, I noticed this hat bobbing up and down. Whose hat is that? Who is that? And what is that hat doing, out there in the garden, bending up and down? Looks like someone pulling weeds. Who would be pulling weeds?

I put down my book and went out to the garden to meet the mystery hat. Turns out, a local stranger had noticed the garden needed some attention, and decided to spend the morning in quiet meditation, weeding. I thought: “God must really love this place. Sending even strangers to tend to the care of the church.”

Pastor Doug Goodwin serves the community at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan. His successor, the Reverend Vanya Mullinax, will arrive in Sheridan next week.

