Gazing out the window of my office last spring, enjoying the emerging colors of the church garden, taking in the beauty of the day, I noticed this hat bobbing up and down. Whose hat is that? Who is that? And what is that hat doing, out there in the garden, bending up and down? Looks like someone pulling weeds. Who would be pulling weeds?
I put down my book and went out to the garden to meet the mystery hat. Turns out, a local stranger had noticed the garden needed some attention, and decided to spend the morning in quiet meditation, weeding. I thought: “God must really love this place. Sending even strangers to tend to the care of the church.”
Twenty-seven books grace the pages of the New Testament. Most are letters to congregations. Many of those letters begin with words of gratitude. The writer giving thanks for the faithfulness of God, and giving thanks to the people, and for the people, who gather to worship and serve as one community of faith.
Remarkable, really. Church. People touched by the Spirit of the Holy One, coming together to learn and serve beyond self. The thoughtful patience. The strong fortitude to seek a wisdom beyond human understanding. The painful path to forgive one another. The inspiration of faithfulness — divine and human. The gift of congregation is truly remarkable. A gift none should take for granted. A gift that should inspire gratitude deep in the soul.
Thirty years ago, Father David Duprey at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and I visited the editor of The Sheridan Press floating the idea that local clergy should write a faith column. At first, it was just Dave and me. Took awhile to convince our colleagues to pick up the pen — using the computer keyboard then was a fairly new concept — to share thoughts from local clergy. It was our conviction that the community should know what was on the mind of religious leaders. As expected, some of the ideas expressed sparked frustrating debate in the Ministerial Association and, sadly, added to the list of excuses to encourage division; yet, the writing continued, and bless those faithful businesses who pay for this faith page. The business community seems to recognize, more than the religious community, how important it is for Sheridan to hear a good word, week to week.
The clock is ticking faster these days for my retirement from active pastoral ministry. My successor will be on the road to Sheridan in a few days and a new chapter begins for my beloved congregation, their new pastor and for my family and me. I will still be around. Probably tugging at weeds somewhere. Like God, like you, I love this place.
Like those leaders of the early church, my heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you, friends. Thank you.
Pastor Doug Goodwin serves the community at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan. His successor, the Reverend Vanya Mullinax, will arrive in Sheridan next week.