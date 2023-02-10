A few months ago, the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church sponsored a seminar on creation put on by the Creation Truth Foundation. Today, I would like to follow up by looking at just one text from the creation story, Genesis 1:1.
Genesis 1:1 states. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” In English, this is 10 words. The author uses seven Hebrew words to draw us into the narrative. By doing so, the author wants us to ask several questions. But the author also provides us with vital information. The first is that there is a God. But not just a God, but Gods. As in more than one. How is this? The word for God is Elohym, pronounced El-o-heem, used in the plural for Gods. The author wants us to see that there is more than one God at work. And they work in unison to create.
Hebrew and Greek are languages that place the point of emphasis at the beginning of the sentence. The sentence focuses on a beginning, and that beginning happened when God, in the plural, did something. What did they do? They created the heavens and the earth. Therefore, the text says, “There was a beginning. That beginning happened when God in the plural worked together or in unison. What did they do or accomplish? They made or created something. What is it that they created? The heavens and the earth.
Therefore, the author is boldly wanting us to see and ask the following:
2. God is in the plural, meaning more than one God worked together.
3. They worked together to accomplish a purpose.
4. What was that purpose?
6. What was being created?
a. The heavens and the earth.
7. They, as in Elohym, are asking us to do the following.
a. Accept by faith or trust that there is more than one God.
b. Accept that they existed before the beginning of what they created or made.
c. Accept that they created the heavens and the earth.
d. Accept that they accomplished this by working in unison or cooperatively together (which begins to illustrate other-centered love).
8. And the author naturally arouses our curiosity to ask, “what was the earth’s condition before they began creating?” (This is answered in verse 2)
9. How do they know the condition of things? (See verse 2)
10. How did they create the earth? (See verses Genesis 1:3 – 2:4)
There is a lot packed with these seven Hebrew words. Those seven Hebrew words are poorly translated into English, using 10 words to create the familiar text. “In the beginning God created the Heavens and the earth.” In Hebrew, it looks like this. “Be-sheet Elohym Bara eth Shamayim eth Erets.” In these seven words, God makes a bold statement. “There was a beginning. In the beginning, We created. What did we create? The heavens and the earth. He wants you to accept this by faith and to trust in Him.
God, using the narrative, is asking a question. It is an unspoken question, but nevertheless, a question. The question is: “Will you trust that We created the heavens and the earth?” Why is this important? Because from this point forward, trust is the focus of the scriptures. The entirety of the Scriptures asks the question, will you trust God?
Today, God is asking the same question, will you trust Us? Will you trust us in that there is a God in heaven and that God loves you and wants to have a relationship with you? The whole creation story is the story of God’s love for humanity, not just Adam and Eve, but all of humanity. It was created for us to enjoy and spend time with our creator. Therefore, the question in verse one is, will you trust me in that I love you and created the heavens and earth?
Pastor Lester Bentley is pastor for the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church.