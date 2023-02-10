A few months ago, the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church sponsored a seminar on creation put on by the Creation Truth Foundation. Today, I would like to follow up by looking at just one text from the creation story, Genesis 1:1.

Genesis 1:1 states. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” In English, this is 10 words. The author uses seven Hebrew words to draw us into the narrative. By doing so, the author wants us to ask several questions. But the author also provides us with vital information. The first is that there is a God. But not just a God, but Gods. As in more than one. How is this? The word for God is Elohym, pronounced El-o-heem, used in the plural for Gods. The author wants us to see that there is more than one God at work. And they work in unison to create.

Pastor Lester Bentley is pastor for the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church.

