Faith stock
For many years in the Sheridan community, a significant number of pastors have been gathering weekly for prayer, discussion and encouragement. We span a number of denominations and backgrounds, yet we are able to gather like this as we have one thing — the most important thing — in common. And that is our dedication to Jesus Christ. That commonality made for an easy choice of a name — “Pastors United In Christ.”

Over the years we have walked through some amazing times and some extraordinarily tough times. When one celebrates, we all celebrate. When one grieves, we all grieve. While sometimes pastors are viewed as having it all together, we know that we don’t. And we know that this group will offer the individual support and encouragement we need. We are not just friendly, we are teammates and friends. We pray for each other, we encourage each other, and we cheer each other on.

Pastors United in Christ is a local group of pastors who regularly gather. To see the list of affiliated churches and learn more about the group, see pastorsunitedinchrist.org.

