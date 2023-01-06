For many years in the Sheridan community, a significant number of pastors have been gathering weekly for prayer, discussion and encouragement. We span a number of denominations and backgrounds, yet we are able to gather like this as we have one thing — the most important thing — in common. And that is our dedication to Jesus Christ. That commonality made for an easy choice of a name — “Pastors United In Christ.”
Over the years we have walked through some amazing times and some extraordinarily tough times. When one celebrates, we all celebrate. When one grieves, we all grieve. While sometimes pastors are viewed as having it all together, we know that we don’t. And we know that this group will offer the individual support and encouragement we need. We are not just friendly, we are teammates and friends. We pray for each other, we encourage each other, and we cheer each other on.
As a group we have worked together to put on concerts, community prayer events, special services and community service projects. In April 2022, many of us choose to teach the same passage of Scripture at the same time. We selected John 17, which is the passage in which Jesus prayed to the Father for the unity of the Church.
As we discussed the passage in preparation, two big ideas stood out.
First, our unity is that we glorify the father and the son. Without this foundation, none of the rest of it makes sense. (John 17:10, 22, 26)
Second, Jesus didn’t pray for our distinctives — he prayed for his distinctives to be evident in us. (John 17:13-24)
As we start a new year, we want to encourage you to get involved and stay involved in a local church. Growth does not happen in isolation. Discipleship was never intended to be a solo act. We need each other. The gathering is the byproduct of connecting with Christ. People are finding a sense of community, support and friendship.
As pastors we want you to know that we deeply care about you and the community of Sheridan. Every week when we gather, we pray for our churches and for the entire community. Many months ago we got in the habit of reading Paul’s prayer from Ephesians 3:14-21 each time we gathered. This reflects our hearts and prayers for you and for our community.
When I think of all this, I fall to my knees and pray to the father, the creator of everything in heaven and on earth. I pray that from his glorious, unlimited resources he will empower you with inner strength through his Spirit. Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong. And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high and how deep his love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.
Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. Glory to him in the church and in Christ Jesus through all generations forever and ever. Amen.
Pastors United in Christ is a local group of pastors who regularly gather. To see the list of affiliated churches and learn more about the group, see pastorsunitedinchrist.org.