There is a fun story about a member of a synagogue who was frustrated with his rabbi. He felt like he could not pin him down on anything. Finally, in exasperation he confronted his rabbi: “Rabbi, why is it, that every question I ask you, you answer with a question?”
The rabbi thought for a while, looked him in the eye, and replied: “What’s wrong with a question?”
That makes me laugh, and invites us to think. Perhaps the question we might ponder might be exactly this; “What’s wrong with a question?” Or maybe, it might be more fruitful to consider: “What’s wrong with an answer?”
Answering questions with more questions is part of a deep wisdom in the Jewish tradition. Many will suggest we might well be much closer to the truth with wise questions than with most all of our answers.
This coming Sunday, many of our congregations will hear from the 10th chapter of the gospel of John. There, Jesus speaks of himself as the Good Shepherd. In John 10:24, the religious leaders are frustrated with Jesus, and they seek a yes or no answer to the question of whether he is the Messiah.
They do not get that clear answer. Rather, Jesus speaks of the relationship he has with those who follow him, the relationship he has with God and the implications of that for those who love him.
It is all quite frustrating for those who question him, and it also frustrates our own desires to pin Jesus down and define exactly who he is and what that means.
In this season of Easter, we revisit many of the stories of Jesus’ resurrection appearances. The gospel writers seem to communicate a certain elusiveness to this risen one. Their eyes are kept from recognizing Jesus, one story says. Another says “none of the disciples dared to ask him, “Who are you?” because they knew it was the Lord.” Jesus appears to them behind doors that are shut or locked, and he seems to come and go at his own whim.
At the same time, it is made very clear that this is no ghost. He has flesh and blood. He eats with the disciples. The risen Jesus is a concrete and real one, but he is also one who is not under anyone’s control. In the risen Jesus, God is on the loose, and while they cannot conjure him to their side, he will never leave them.
I suspect that there is important insight for us here. Our quest for clear answers might well betray a desire to be in control of God. If we can define exactly how God is acting, and what God plans to do, and where God will be and where God will not be, then we are functionally in charge of God.
When we become too certain of our answers, I wonder what has happened to this one who appeared to the disciples, but they did not ask him who he was.
When we claim know everything about God, then God has been reduced to something that will fit into our small minds. When we believe we can contain God, it is a small step to simply taking over for God, and all the chaos that results from that.
In Jesus, we are known by God. God has come into our midst in this one, born in humility in Bethlehem. This one who taught and healed and answered questions with questions. This one who exercised God’s power in suffering love and who rose from the dead and appeared in elusive ways to many disciples. Faith in Jesus calls for a humility lived out in love and care for all, especially those on the margins.
In Jesus, we find rather than giving answers, God gives an Answerer. The one who answers our lostness and loneliness with God’s own presence and calls us to bear God’s surprising love to this world that is never really sure of the right question.