It was roughly 5:30 in the afternoon — before the smoke came — when my wife and I walked the Red Grade trails on the east face of the Bighorn Mountains. The panorama, the scene, the beauty of the sky and valley gave us pause several times to praise and thank God, the creator of all there is, all we were beholding, all we were feeling, our very breath and heartbeat.
Later that evening, I rediscovered the poem:
"Now we must praise the ruler of Heaven,
The might of the Lord and his purpose of mind,
The work of the glorious Father; for he,
God eternal, established each wonder,
He, holy creator, first fashioned the heavens
As a roof for the children of earth.
And then our guardian, the everlasting Lord,
Adorned this middle-earth for men.
Praise the almighty king of Heaven."
The poem/hym was sung by Caedmon in 680 AD and is recognized as "the first use of pagan/Anglo-Saxon...verse for Christian purposes." The command for Caedmon, a mere herdsman, to "sing creation" had come to him in a night vision. Caedmon had never sung nor composed, but he obeyed. God and his creation were celebrated, sung and "middle-earth" was named.
So here we dwell in "middle-earth," the place created and adorned by God, made for men, between the glories of eternal joy or eternal loss.
As I write this, and if you are reading this, may we each of us "praise the ruler of Heaven, glorious father, God eternal, holy creator, everlasting Lord, almighty king of Heaven." And may we seriously consider what we this day are privileged and called to see, to hear, to do and to be in our brief time of "middle-earth" occupancy.
Praise your name, almighty God,
Giver of every good and perfect gift,
Love you, serve you, enjoy you,
Gary Kopsa is a chaplain at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.