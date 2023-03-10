The Bible has a lot to say about the power of words. Proverbs 18:21 says, “The tongue has the power of life and death.” And in Matthew 12:37, Jesus says, “For by your words you will be justified, and by your words, you will be condemned.” Words matter a lot.
And just as our words to others can either bring them down or lift them up, the words we speak to ourselves matter, too. We can either build ourselves up with positive self-talk or tear ourselves down with negative self-talk.
Do you struggle with negative self-talk? Positive affirmations can be helpful. Scriptural affirmations can be life-giving. One of the best things about using scripture-based affirmations is that we know they are true. The Bible is the Word of God, and his promises are always reliable. When we use scripture-based affirmations, we are declaring what God says about us instead of what the world says about us.
Did you know your thoughts change how you feel and act? In 1 Corinthians 2:16, Paul quotes Isaiah 40:13 and then makes a statement concerning all believers: “We have the mind of Christ.” Having the mind of Christ means sharing the plan, purpose and perspective of Christ, and it is something that all believers possess. Note: To have the mind of Christ, one must first have saving faith in Christ. If you are not sure that you have this saving faith in Jesus Christ, come see me at The Salvation Army, and I’ll be glad to walk you through the process. It’s simple. Or go see a pastor of any Bible-believing, Jesus Christ preaching and teaching church in town, and they will be happy to lead you to salvation, too.
So, grab your Bible. Let’s be more intentional with good words from the Good Word. Use these scriptural affirmations to give yourself a pep talk each day, a boost of inspiration and comfort, or a bit of encouragement when you need it.
1. I am who I was meant to be (Psalm 139).
2. I am courageous (Proverbs 8:35).
3. I am bold with strength (Psalm 138:3).
4. I have a future (Jeremiah 29:11).
5. I will enjoy what is good today (Ecclesiastes 3:12-13).
6. I am not alone (Psalm 46:1-2).
7. I am loved (Romans 8:38-39).
8. I am complete (Colossians 2:10).
9. Nothing is impossible for me (Matthew 17:20).
10. I can rest (Matthew 11:28-29).
11. I trust in God’s timing (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
12. My heart and mind have peace (Philippians 4:7).
13. I am forgiven (Ephesians 1:7).
14. I will be guided continually (Isaiah 58:11).
15. I am chosen (Ephesians 1:4).
16. I can see beauty in everything (Ecclesiastes 3:11).
17. I have a healer (Jeremiah 17:14).
18. I will not give up today (Galatians 6:9).
19. I will not be afraid (Psalm 23:4).
20. I am enough (2 Corinthians 3:5).
21. I will keep going (Hebrews 12:1).
22. I am heard (Psalm 34:17).
23. I will not be shaken (Psalm 55:22).
24. I am safe (Proverbs 29:25).
Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.