Holy Bible on grey background
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

The Bible has a lot to say about the power of words. Proverbs 18:21 says, “The tongue has the power of life and death.” And in Matthew 12:37, Jesus says, “For by your words you will be justified, and by your words, you will be condemned.” Words matter a lot.

And just as our words to others can either bring them down or lift them up, the words we speak to ourselves matter, too. We can either build ourselves up with positive self-talk or tear ourselves down with negative self-talk.

Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.

