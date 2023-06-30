Within the denomination I serve, the Presbyterian Church (USA), there is a group called the Presbyterian Association of Musicians. We hold an annual conference in the mountains of North Carolina and gather for two weeks to sing and play together.
The musical diversity at the gathering is rich. Worship includes traditional hymns played by a master organist, newer songs exploring themes of justice and mercy, folk settings of old favorites, and African-American spirituals. The gathered body often sings together, but music is also led by the groups formed for the week — an adult choir, a children’s choir, a junior high choir and senior high choir. Common to every song and every group is harmony, the presence of those notes that add color and variation to the melody.
Harmony, inevitably, makes a song better. The bounty of most music cannot be known in melody alone. But harmony and bounty do not come easy. The Greek philosopher, Plutarch, noted that “music, to create harmony, must investigate discord.” While some notes fit together almost always, others clash, especially when they are sung at the same volume. To find harmony, especially complex harmonies, the singing body must listen closely to one another and to the different parts, singing at different volumes and at different times depending on the note one carries and its place in the song.
As the community of Sheridan, we create a song together. Each community in every place does this. As such, we would be wise to listen closely when our notes are not the same. If we carry the melody, it cannot be so heavy that harmonies are not heard. If we sing a harmony that could clash easily, all must listen to balance the chord.
Of course, not all harmonies work all of the time. There is discord that does not always reveal the bounty of the music or the bounty of life together. But what I have learned in the Christian tradition is that when melody and our harmonies seek the love of neighbor, care for the prospering of those who are less fortunate, and recognize and promote the goodness of God in all people, then we join the beautiful song of God that resonates through all time.
Rev. Karl Heimbuck pastors First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan.