Within the denomination I serve, the Presbyterian Church (USA), there is a group called the Presbyterian Association of Musicians. We hold an annual conference in the mountains of North Carolina and gather for two weeks to sing and play together.

The musical diversity at the gathering is rich. Worship includes traditional hymns played by a master organist, newer songs exploring themes of justice and mercy, folk settings of old favorites, and African-American spirituals. The gathered body often sings together, but music is also led by the groups formed for the week — an adult choir, a children’s choir, a junior high choir and senior high choir. Common to every song and every group is harmony, the presence of those notes that add color and variation to the melody.

Rev. Karl Heimbuck pastors First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan. 

