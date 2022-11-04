Faith stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Nov. 1 is All Saints Day. It is interesting to note the date for this feast was set in the ninth century.

All Saints began as a time to remember fellow Christians who had died, particularly Christian martyrs. Now, as we commemorate the great saints of the church, many also take this time to remember beloved family and friends who have died. (While I enjoy a good measure of Halloween fun, I like to say All Saints is the reason for all the nonsense the night before.)

Pastor Phil Wold leads Trinity Lutheran Church. 

Tags

Recommended for you