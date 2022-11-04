Nov. 1 is All Saints Day. It is interesting to note the date for this feast was set in the ninth century.
All Saints began as a time to remember fellow Christians who had died, particularly Christian martyrs. Now, as we commemorate the great saints of the church, many also take this time to remember beloved family and friends who have died. (While I enjoy a good measure of Halloween fun, I like to say All Saints is the reason for all the nonsense the night before.)
In many traditions, the first Sunday of November is marked as All Saints Sunday. This coming Sunday, our congregation will remember loved ones who have passed away in the previous year, and many of us will call to mind particular saints in our lives who are no longer with us. This is not only a time for looking back and taking note of our foundations, we will also remind one another that all who are baptized in Christ are “saints” of the church and are called to bear God’s love to all the world.
A renowned 20th century theologian said the first church was when the criminal on the cross cried: “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” That is a powerfully interesting suggestion on many counts.
To think that the first of the saints was this one known as a thief, is filled with possibility. This criminal looked at Jesus as he was crucified by the Roman government and he saw God at work right there. This makes him quite an interesting theologian, because many cannot imagine God would work through such weakness. This also issues to each of Jesus’ followers quite a call to humility. Each Christian joins this thief in the long line of believers who are called to bear God’s love, not because we are so lovely, but because God reaches out to save the lost.
As I write this, it is All Saints Day. We are all saints, and we all belong to one another through our shared faith in Jesus Christ. At the same time, we are a deeply divided people. As a part of the Protestant Church, there is a certain responsibility we bear for our divisions. One might say, in our defense, this disunity goes back to the very beginning of the church.
This is, at best, regrettable. At the same time, the Apostle Paul contends that our baptism into Christ unites us with Jesus and with one another. We are one in baptism. We are all saints belonging to one another, no matter what sorts of lines we may decide to draw between one another.
The love of God in Christ calls us to be saints in God’s world. Made new in Jesus Christ, we are called to bear God’s love in all we do. We are enlisted to care for our neighbors, especially those experiencing injustice, poverty, hunger or illness. We are saints gifted with a responsibility to care for God’s creation as stewards of all we have been given. All of this goes with our assignment by God to live as God’s saints in the world.
Like the thief on the cross, we look to our crucified Lord and we see God at work. Like that very first church, we humbly ask to be included in Christ’s kingdom by God mercifully receiving us into God’s eternal love. May this gracious gift give birth to love shown to all in need.
Pastor Phil Wold leads Trinity Lutheran Church.