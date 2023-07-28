“Global warming” has become a common phrase. This week outside temperatures have been hot! The other day I heard someone say, “It’s hotter than hell out here.” It was a hot thought.
After listing various types of sin (and sinners), Revelations 21:8b, continues with “their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” Nowadays, sins and sinners have become terms no one wants to hear. It’s all relative, many say. Others avoid the thought, declaring, “There is no hell!”
In Matthew 13:30, Jesus makes a parable of the harvest. He refers to the practice of letting the weeds come up with the wheat crop. That way, the wheat is not disturbed.
“Let both grow together until the harvest. At that time I will tell the harvesters: ‘First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; then gather the wheat and bring it into my barn.’”
Later in the chapter (verse 50), Jesus seems to move from the weeds to people; “and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
Weeds have no teeth and do not weep. In Matthew 10:28, he tells them, “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” The heat is on.
Fire can be excruciating and punishing. In Mark 9:43, Jesus tells them that the fire never goes out in hell. It is definitely not a place where I ever want to be. One good thing about fire, however, is the light it gives off. The heat this week also makes me think of light.
Hebrew scripture speaks a lot about light.
“For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we see light.” (Psalm 36:9). “The unfolding of your words gives light….” (Psalm 119:130a). “I will lead the blind by ways they have not known, along unfamiliar paths I will guide them; I will turn the darkness into light before them….” (Isaiah 42:16a).
In Matthew, Jesus fulfills this prophecy.
“Land of Zebulun and land of Naphtali, the Way of the Sea, beyond the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles — the people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned” (Matthew 4:15–16; Isaiah 9:1-2).
John reads, “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:16-17).
Jesus has given us a way to beat the heat.
Rev. Christie American Horse is the pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a freelance writer. She was a doctoral candidate at Liberty University in evangelism and church planting.