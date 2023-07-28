pentecost faith stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

“Global warming” has become a common phrase. This week outside temperatures have been hot! The other day I heard someone say, “It’s hotter than hell out here.” It was a hot thought.

After listing various types of sin (and sinners), Revelations 21:8b, continues with “their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” Nowadays, sins and sinners have become terms no one wants to hear. It’s all relative, many say. Others avoid the thought, declaring, “There is no hell!”

Rev. Christie American Horse is the pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a freelance writer. She was a doctoral candidate at Liberty University in evangelism and church planting.

