I encountered a spiritual milestone about 10 years ago when St. Peter’s Church studied Pastor Rick Warren’s “The Purpose Driven Life.” Warren’s book was a big help for me, particularly in the area of prayer. Before I read this book, I really didn’t have much of a prayer life, and I must admit today that a vibrant and fulfilling prayer life is more an aspiration than a skill that I have acquired. But I keep trying.
Until I read “The Purpose Driven Life,” however, prayer for me was something I did only when I was troubled or worried. My prayers consisted of shooting flares toward heaven, hoping that God would rescue me. I don’t think these petitions were actually prayer but were actually what St. Augustine called “worrying in God’s direction, “and not at all prayerful. One of the keys in “The Purpose Driven Life” is that we become friends with God through constant conversation with him. This tenant set a new direction in my life and had a lot to do with me becoming a minister.
Constant conversation with God simply means that whatever we do through the course of the day, we consult with him and follow his lead. Rick Warren wasn’t the first to come up with this idea; it was written about in the 17th century by a French monk named Brother Lawrence, in a book entitled “The Practice of the Presence of God.” Brother Lawrence’s secret was to offer the most menial and repetitive tasks, like washing dishes, to the glory of God. Brother Lawrence was in continual conversation with God throughout the day. This was the aspect from the “Purpose Driven Life” that opened a spiritual door for me. I learned that we could pray anywhere and anytime. Prayer doesn’t have to be lengthy, verbose (in fact words may not even be necessary) or relegated to specific places or times, like church or grace or bedtime.
Well, you might ask, what is prayer, and how do we approach it? The Episcopal catechism defines prayer as “Responding to God, by thought and by deeds, with or without words.”
The New City catechism tells us prayer is “pouring out our hearts to God in praise, petition, confession of sin and thanksgiving.” These two definitions contain one important similarity. Both definitions suggest prayer does not have to be complicated.
The Episcopal definition tells us words are not needed. We can pray by thought and by deed. The New City definition explains prayer comes from the heart.
The Jesuit priest Anthony de Mello tells us prayer is made less with the head and more with the heart. Brother Lawrence suggests we pray shorter conversational prayers through the course of the day rather than trying to pray long or complex prayers.
If you’re not sure how to approach prayer or where to start, try this simple exercise. It’s a basic, centuries-old prayer called The Jesus Prayer. The technique is from Anthony de Mello’s book, “Sadhana, A Way to God, Christian Exercises in Eastern Form.” Pronounce the name of Jesus each time you breathe in or each time you breathe out. If you find this too frequent, then pronounce his name after every three or four breaths. Do this gently, relaxed and peacefully. You can recite the name of Jesus mentally or vocally in a soft voice. This prayer takes practice; you must train yourself to remember God, and to think of him at different times during the day. Be sure that your motive is to befriend God, not control him.
As you practice this prayer once, twice, three times a day, it will become easier with each passing day; you will find prayer comes easier, and that God is drawing closer. Like any exercise, it becomes easier the more you do it. Bear in mind that prayer is a skill that we develop with practice.
If you are inspired to work on deepening your prayer life, my prayer for you is you can grow closer to God by thinking of him throughout your days. As James advises us,“Draw close to God, and God will draw close to you.James 4:8a.