Billionaire Ted Turner has made a confession, stating unequivocally, “I sure don’t want to go to hell.”
Like all of us, Ted’s coming to some realizations. Namely, that he’s not going to live forever, and then what? What comes next? The greater question inevitably becomes, “How do I get to heaven?”
Fortunately, the Bible reveals the path to heaven.
In Romans 3:23, we read, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Notice that ‘all’ have sinned. It makes no exceptions, all have sinned.
When the Bible says that you and I have sinned, it means that we have lied, hated, etc. The word “sin” in the Bible means “to miss the mark.” In other words, God is perfect, and we aren’t.
We’re sinners, there’s no avoiding it. And what does our sin earn us? We find it in Romans 6:23, “the wages of sin is death.” Do you recall your first job? The paycheck is what you earned because of what you’d done. Scriptures say that because of our sin, we have earned death.
The ‘death’ this verse refers to is much worse than that instantaneous event that we all must go through. Scripture speaks here of an eternal separation from God in a place called hell. It’s no place that any of us want to go.
Fortunately, the story doesn’t end there.
In Romans 5:8, we read, “But God demonstrates his own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” In short, God came to us. Christ, the son of God, did for us what we could never have done for ourselves.
Imagine you’re lying in a bed dying of cancer, and no treatments have worked. Only a healthy person, who was willing to transfer the cancer from your body to their body, would cure you. We have this cancer, and it’s called sin. Jesus Christ came and took that cancer called sin and put it all in himself. He took the punishment we deserved.
Can you imagine sacrificing your own child, for people who didn’t deserve it? That’s exactly what God did for us.
So then how do you start eternal life? In Romans 10:9 it states, “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” You start by simply believing in who Christ was, and what he did.
This belief is called faith. Faith is believing something to be true. The truth is, we have good reason to believe in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. His disciples, for example, were willing to die telling others about the resurrection of Jesus. Would they have done so if they knew it wasn’t true? While we weren’t there to see him crucified, trusting that he died and was resurrected is not a ‘blind leap’ of faith.
The question then for Ted Turner, and us, is why not trust Christ as your savior today?
Chad Cowen is senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Sheridan.