“Share in suffering as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. No soldier gets entangled in civilian pursuits, since his aim is to please the one who enlisted him.” — 2 Timothy 2:3-4 (ESV)
When you think of The Salvation Army, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Thrift Stores? Iconic Red Kettles and Bell Ringing at Christmas? Social Service Centers? Food Pantries? Rumors of Wokeness (false rumors!)? Adult Rehabilitation Centers? Be honest: how many of you thought, “Isn’t The Salvation Army a bible-believing church?”
Yes, indeed, The Salvation Army is first and foremost a militant Christian movement of God (after all, salvation is our middle name).
The Salvation Army, founded in 1865, is an international religious and charitable movement organized and operated on a quasi-military pattern and is a branch of the Christian church. Its membership includes officers (clergy), soldiers/adherents (laity), members of various activity groups and volunteers who serve as advisors, associates and committed participants in its service functions.
The motivation of the organization is love of God and a practical concern for the needs of humanity. This is expressed by the spiritual ministry, the purposes of which are to preach the gospel, disseminate Christian truths, supply basic human necessities, provide personal counseling and undertake the spiritual and moral regeneration and physical rehabilitation of all persons in need who come within its sphere of influence regardless of race, creed, sex or age. In short, the mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
Did you know that in Sheridan, The Salvation Army conducts Sunday school (8:45 a.m.) and worship services (10 a.m.) each Sunday (we’ve been working our way through Mark’s gospel)? Hosts a bible study hour from 3-4 p.m. each Monday? In September and October, we will be digging into John’s first letter. All are invited to this inductive study at our center at 150 S. Tschirgi St. (just a couple blocks from the courthouse). Conducts visitations to shut-ins and others in need of spiritual care outside the four walls of our buildings?
Yes, we are a church in the Wesleyan, Arminian, Holiness tradition. Our roots are in Methodism and our wayward stepchild is Volunteers of America. I say that in love and respect to the great work they do; we work very closely with the VOA to assist those in need.
A song in The Salvation Army Songbook (hymnal) goes like this:
Chosen to be a soldier/Chosen by God/Chosen to be a soldier/Washed in His blood/Chosen to be a soldier/Lost ones to save/Chosen to be a soldier/In the Army brave. Edward Henry Joy (1871-1949)
In 2 Timothy 2:3-4, Paul tells Timothy that he must persevere for God with a soldier’s attitude. A soldier in any army expects to endure hardship to accomplish the mission given by superior officers. Good soldiers place the given mission above their own desires. In the same way, Christians, soldiers of Christ, must be willing to endure hardships or they will never accomplish much for Jesus Christ.
“If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” A good soldier in any army makes sacrifices (time away from family, sleeping on the ground instead of in a bed, etc.). Anything that gets in the way of serving the commanding officer must be put aside. Jesus is the commander of all heaven’s armies (including his church of which The Salvation Army is a part).
If you claim to be a Christian, you are in Jesus’s army of salvation. You are chosen to be a soldier. I am chosen to be a soldier in branch called The Salvation Army of Sheridan, and I pledge my life, my honor and my devotion to my captain, Jesus Christ. I will carry out the mission.
Will you join me? Will you enlist today? There are many souls to save and others to help along the way. Onward! Christian soldier.
Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.