Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good? But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, but in your hearts regard Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you.
— 1 Peter 3:13-15 ESVC
hristians are to be prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks for a reason for the hope that is in us, our hope in Christ. Nothing can hinder the proclamation of the word of God, not human law, persecution or threatened execution. Persecution to the point of death still exists today. Often, persecution is more subtle, insidious and silencing.
Doing the right thing can get you into trouble. Yet, Christians echo and practice Acts 5:29: “We must obey God rather than men.” When the state commands that which God forbids or forbids what God commands — we have the duty to obey God rather than man.
The Lutherans of Magdeburg made the good confession in 1550 against the Emperor. When any authority commands that which God forbids or forbids that which God commands, the lower authority (or lesser magistrate) has a duty to disobey the unjust command of the higher authority, and if necessary, to actively resist. In addition, those who hold lawful authority must wield it in whatever capacity they have to oppose tyrannical decrees.
In his Small Catechism, Luther explains: “We should fear and love God so that we do not anger our parents and other authorities, but honor them, serve and obey them, love and cherish them.” Obedience to human authority is not blind, nor absolute. A husband may not command his wife to sin. A wife may not give her husband permission to sin.
Parents may not command their children to sin. Romans 13 speaks about the divinely ordained duties of governments and citizens. We are to render unto Caesar except when we are commanded to break God’s law. When is that?
It could be today. It could be tomorrow. It may have been yesterday.
Repent.
When the state commands that which God forbids or forbids what God commands — we have the duty to obey God rather than man. And we should repent “for fearing COVID more than God.”
How much has the culture and country around you changed since you were the age of your children or your grandchildren? Christian citizenship carries responsibility. We are given to be faithful. We must obey God rather than men.
By faith, Christians confess that the Christ is Jesus and confess his resurrection. The Holy Spirit within has called, gathered and enlightened you and as you continue to be in the word and receive his gifts, he keeps you in the holy Christian faith. You may not face persecution and arrest, yet your faith and values are under attack. We have many opportunities to witness to Christ. Daily we live in his love, zealous for good and love others as he has loved us: in unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart and a humble mind. Amen.