One of my favorite Christmas traditions is the exchange of Christmas letters. Yes, it is a bit ironic because I so rarely send one. However, I love reading the letters from my family members and friends. The tradition seems to be less and less common these days. Each year I get fewer paper letters, although I receive more and more electronic versions. Regardless of the form, I love hearing the stories about what has happened over the past year. Usually there are updated pictures of the family and a short hand-written note saying “Merry Christmas!” or “Happy Holidays!”

The reason I like these so much is because of the reflection that is necessary to write such a letter. We take time to pause and consider what has happened over the past year. We express joy about the birth of babies. We celebrate marriages and graduations. We express grief over family members who have passed on. We reflect on job changes and moving to new cities. And for many letter writers, there is some expression of how much God has done for us over the past year. That is the part that brings me the most encouragement - this reminder of what God has done.

Cody Haar is executive pastor at Cornerstone Church.

