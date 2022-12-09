‘Tis the season! Christmas is just around the corner and I can’t wait.
This is by far my favorite time of year. Our downtown is busy with people shopping for the perfect gift, as you drive through town lights are hung on houses reminding us that the light of the world has come, and Christmas music fills the air in coffee shops and stores. Our home is filled with Christmas decor and a fresh-cut Christmas tree, and we find ourselves baking Christmas goodies for neighbors, coworkers, family and friends.
We find ourselves making plans to visit family, menus for Christmas dinner and celebrating at company parties. All building to the big day — Christmas!
Many times I think back to when I was a kid. The magic of it all. It was so exciting and it seemed like time stood still. Waiting to open the presents that were under the tree. Waiting for Christmas break from school. Waiting to go to grandma and grandpa’s house. Waiting for family to show up for Christmas dinner. Waiting for Christmas Eve service where the church would be filled with light from hundreds of candles. Waiting.
According to Google, waiting is the action of staying where one is or delaying action until a particular time or until something else happens.
Luke 2:1-20, a verse that is often shared this time of year in church services, points to this simple couple traveling to Bethleham and because of the census going on are forced to stay in a manger where they give birth to their firstborn, a son. Angels visit a group of lowly shepherds to tell of a newborn King that they should go meet. This is a story that I have read hundreds of times reminding me of how God fulfilled his promise through this small child, his son.
But for those living during this time, it was a time of waiting for the king to be born. This goes back for years and years. At times it is hard to remember the 400 years of waiting between what we know as the Old and New Testaments. This waiting goes back to Genesis when the fall of mankind put into place God’s plan to save the world through his son.
Matthew 1 shares Jesus’ genealogy, which includes 42 generations of waiting since the promise made to Abraham. Jesus ended that waiting when God sent him as a baby that night many years ago. But we are still waiting.
Christmas, the celebration of Jesus’ birth ends one era of waiting and bring a new era of waiting for until he comes again. Revelation 1:4-7 remind us of the life Jesus lived but that he will come again.
Here we find ourselves waiting again, but while we wait we have the responsibility to share the good new of Jesus with the world that waits with us.
Ryan Charest is pastor of Real Life Church.