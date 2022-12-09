Christmas Nativity stock.jpg
‘Tis the season! Christmas is just around the corner and I can’t wait.

This is by far my favorite time of year. Our downtown is busy with people shopping for the perfect gift, as you drive through town lights are hung on houses reminding us that the light of the world has come, and Christmas music fills the air in coffee shops and stores. Our home is filled with Christmas decor and a fresh-cut Christmas tree, and we find ourselves baking Christmas goodies for neighbors, coworkers, family and friends.

Ryan Charest is pastor of Real Life Church.

