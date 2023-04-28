Several years ago, one of my boys was going through a difficult time. In the midst of the struggle, there was a lot of conflict between us. One day, in the middle of an episode he decided to leave home. He did not know where he was going but did not want to be home anymore.
Unsure of where he went, I drove around Sheridan looking for him. I could not find him. I remember my heart aching. Tears rolling down my face and fear overwhelming my heart and mind. As I prayed for him, I remember thinking “I would rather have him home, safe with me, working through our conflict than away from us not knowing where he was.”
After a while, I received a call that he was home. I began to thank the Lord for his coming back to us.
As I walked into the house, my son came to me crying and repenting. He just kept saying “I’m sorry dad, I’m sorry!”
I told him through my own tears the exact words I had thought in the car. I said, “Son, I would rather have you at home with us trying to work through the struggle than to have you away from me.” I told him I forgave him, and that I was so thankful he came home.
I hope that doesn’t make you think less of me and my family as ministers in the community. The reality is, we are only human and we all deal with conflict, hurt and issues of this life.
A few days ago, I was reminded of this terrible time and my thoughts turned to the parable Jesus spoke of in Luke 15 regarding the prodigal son. The young man in it also left home. He was gone much longer than my son, and eventually he returned.
“And he arose and came to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion and ran and embraced him and kissed him.” Luke 15:20 ESV.
There’s been many times in my life when guilt, shame, fear, doubt, frustration, discouragement and many other things have caused me to run from God the father. Yet I have discovered that every time I turn my heart toward home, the father welcomes me home with his love. The word of God is true, promising us that “nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39
There is so much chaos, fear, confusion and pain in our world today. I have seen and heard of many individuals that are turning their hearts and thoughts toward God again. I believe the father’s love is calling them to himself. Do you hear him calling? I plead with you to stop running. Come home. The father’s heart is still toward you. His arms are open wide. Repent of your disobedience (sin), and receive our father’s grace and forgiveness. I’m praying for you!
Scott Lee is pastor of Bethesda Worship Center and member of Pastors United in Christ.