06-24-22 FAITH column father's dayweb.jpg
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Several years ago, one of my boys was going through a difficult time. In the midst of the struggle, there was a lot of conflict between us. One day, in the middle of an episode he decided to leave home. He did not know where he was going but did not want to be home anymore.

Unsure of where he went, I drove around Sheridan looking for him. I could not find him. I remember my heart aching. Tears rolling down my face and fear overwhelming my heart and mind. As I prayed for him, I remember thinking “I would rather have him home, safe with me, working through our conflict than away from us not knowing where he was.”

Scott Lee is pastor of Bethesda Worship Center and member of Pastors United in Christ. 

Recommended for you