Faith stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

We are thankfully, on the sunny side of winter. The days are getting longer and soon we will be seeing cows with calves at their sides signaling the upcoming spring. Likewise, this time of year we a looking forward to celebrating Easter. The Christian holiday commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Savior of mankind.

It’s a great opportunity to reflect upon the majesty of Him who gave His life for us. We should be looking to Him in all that we do. Consider for a moment, the words of the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well. After speaking with Jesus, she returned to her city and invited her friends and kinsfolk to “come see a man”. (St. John 4:29). Jesus was that man. He having no prejudice taught them also. Jesus Christ was more than just a man.

Blaine Ruby is president of the Sheridan Wyoming Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Recommended for you