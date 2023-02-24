We are thankfully, on the sunny side of winter. The days are getting longer and soon we will be seeing cows with calves at their sides signaling the upcoming spring. Likewise, this time of year we a looking forward to celebrating Easter. The Christian holiday commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Savior of mankind.
It’s a great opportunity to reflect upon the majesty of Him who gave His life for us. We should be looking to Him in all that we do. Consider for a moment, the words of the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well. After speaking with Jesus, she returned to her city and invited her friends and kinsfolk to “come see a man”. (St. John 4:29). Jesus was that man. He having no prejudice taught them also. Jesus Christ was more than just a man.
He was and is the Son of God, the Messiah and the Messenger of the Covenant. During His ministry he healed the sick, caused the lame to walk and the blind to see. He cleansed the lepers, cast out devils and raised the dead. He invited all to come follow Him, to be obedient to His commandments and to take His yoke upon us. He proclaimed His role as the Lamb of God, to be sacrificed for the sins of all mankind. Yet many at that time failed to recognize Him for who he truly was.
Likewise, in our day, many fail to recognize The Savior as the living resurrected Son of God. His life lived many years ago, and many of His teachings either forgotten or rejected. His works barely acknowledged and His doctrines modified to fit our social construct. Some would go so far as to claim Him and His life as that of fairytale or legend. Others regard Him as a great teacher who did much good but nothing more.
But Jesus Christ is neither myth nor legend, He is far more than philosopher, or great moral teacher. He is The Son of God!
He was indeed perfect in His life and His obedience. Above all he is the Savior of all mankind. His willing sacrifice of His own life upon the cross at Calvary satisfied the eternal demands of justice in order that His grace and mercy could be extended to all who have faith in Him and repent. By doing so He gave life and hope to all mankind. His teachings and doctrines still hold true today and we, as His disciples, joyfully following Him.
So like the Samaritan woman at the well, I invite you to “come see a man”. (St. John 4:29). A man who did heal the sick, bring sight to the blind, cause the lame to walk and raise the dead. He taught His doctrine and invited all to follow Him. Most importantly, He gave his life for you and me, upon that cross at Calvary. Come and see Him as the Son of God, Savior and Redeemer. Draw near to Him in prayer, study His life in the scriptures and choose to be obedient to His commandments. Never forget the price that was payed in order the we might be forgiven of our sins. That cost was the very life of the very best God had to offer. Namely, His only begotten Son Jesus Christ.
As we witness the lengthening days and the coming wonders of spring may we always remember the Savior who brings light, new life and hope to each of us. May we contemplate the amazing life and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World and genuinely “come see a man” (St. John 4:29) who’s teaching and doctrines and atonement will save us all.
Blaine Ruby is president of the Sheridan Wyoming Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.