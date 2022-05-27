To echo the words of Mordecai to Queen Esther, “Maybe you were made for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14).
Pandemics, divisions, wars, famines, shootings, scandals. Our culture is so socially connected, yet we are so personally disconnected. Technology gives us immediate access to a plethora of desires, including our attempts to be in control of something...anything. And unfortunately, as a place where people should feel safest, church fellowships are dissected and scrutinized — and not always by the world, but even by its members. We live in, for lack of a better word, an interesting time — but I believe the body of Christ truly was made for such a time as this.
In a world that tells us that we only need to focus on ourselves for personal gain and happiness, unity within the collective church body (and even sometimes in our local fellowship) could become diluted. Instead of focusing on the bigger picture of unity as the body to further God’s kingdom, we get so fixated on our own opinions and thoughts and preferences — and we forget that life in Christ really isn’t about “me.” We are not the star of our own show. Instead, our lives as Christians should point all glory to Jesus. When you sincerely put your trust in Jesus, generosity and compassion are natural byproducts of a selfless life as we try to love God and people better every day. The beautiful thing about following Jesus and putting him first is that we are empowered by our humbleness — because his way is always better than anything we could imagine... and he always works it all out for good.
You are not second best but rather you are loved first. Jesus chose us to be a part of his plan, but it certainly doesn’t revolve around us — and isn’t that so liberating? Our responsibility as Christ followers is simply to declare the truth, light and love of Jesus to those around us. As ambassadors of his goodness, we can show others that He is the Way and our only path to sanctification and salvation. And one thing I love is that God knows our dreams and desires. He put them in us, even before we were in our mother’s womb (Jeremiah 1:5) and as a good father, he will take care of the rest and give us truly a rich and abundant life (John 10:10b).
A time is coming when being united isn’t just a happy afterthought but what absolutely needs to happen. Let’s stand firmly together, and gather others, on solid ground, when all other ground is slipping away. If you’re not a part of a church fellowship, I encourage you to get grounded in one. Give each other grace, forgiveness and love, and grow in your walk with God. Fight against divisiveness and unite as the body of Christ, which was made for such a time as this.