Have you ever wanted to give up following Jesus? If you are not a Christian, maybe you have wanted to give up checking to see if Jesus is the truth. If so, the only true God has already spoken a message to you that He would like to make come alive in you — Psalm 73. His Word is alive and powerful (Hebrews 4:12) so check it out.
A man named Asaph had come to the end of his rope with God. He saw the prosperity of the wicked, the violent, the ignorant, the power hungry, the arrogant in imagination and word, the haters of God and righteousness, etc. He wandered why God didn’t bless him. He believed he was suffering undeservedly. He thought he was a good guy, and deserved better from God and therefore he should quit on God. Sound familiar?!
With all that, the God who is love (1 John 4:8-10) gave Asaph and us a series of speed bumps to get us back on the track of love and faith with him.
1. Be aware that quitting will adversely affect others.
3. Get with believing worshipers of God.
5. Remember God is our judge not man.
6. Emotions, bitterness, and pain are inadequate guides for life.
7. Admit your condition i.e. senselessness, trusting instincts over truth.
8. Recognize the revealed truth about God i.e. He never leaves his own, he empowers, he guides and he forgives (saves). All these speed bumps helped Asaph and will help you to wait on God and be strengthened (Isaiah 40:31).
God has given doubters what they need to continue in faithfulness to him. Asaph concluded that to have a relationship with God is all that is permanent both now and forever and he chose God. He found that God was enough even if God did not supply the blessings of this life and world and that without God, all is futile and destructive. Asaph realized that the nearness of God was his good and that God was his protector. Such lofty conclusions can be yours as well. That is why Psalm 73 was written.
From his experience, Asaph decided to get invested in his faith in God. He began to stand up and tell others about God and what God was doing instead of complaining about how bad people and life could be. Public profession of faith in God is one of God’s marvelous gifts for maintaining our freedom in Christ (Romans 10:9-10; Colossians 2:6).
This is a very brief summary of Psalm 73. May I encourage you to sit with God and discuss it at length with Him (Psalm 1). Quitting will not be prosperous. God truly has the best plan.
Terral Bearden is pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Pastors United In Christ.