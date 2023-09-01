Have you ever wanted to give up following Jesus? If you are not a Christian, maybe you have wanted to give up checking to see if Jesus is the truth. If so, the only true God has already spoken a message to you that He would like to make come alive in you — Psalm 73. His Word is alive and powerful (Hebrews 4:12) so check it out.

A man named Asaph had come to the end of his rope with God. He saw the prosperity of the wicked, the violent, the ignorant, the power hungry, the arrogant in imagination and word, the haters of God and righteousness, etc. He wandered why God didn’t bless him. He believed he was suffering undeservedly. He thought he was a good guy, and deserved better from God and therefore he should quit on God. Sound familiar?!

Terral Bearden is pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Pastors United In Christ. 

Recommended for you