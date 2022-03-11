Did you know that this Sunday is National Good Samaritan Day?
On June 11, The Salvation Army of Sheridan will be holding an awards dinner event celebrating the year in service to others in Sheridan County. One of the awards to be presented on that occasion will be “The Good Samaritan Award” given to an individual and to a business or organization nominated by and voted for by readers of The Sheridan Press that best exemplify being a “Good Samaritan” in our community.
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
The Gospel of Luke alone records the lesson of our Lord Jesus Christ known as the parable of the good Samaritan. It is one of the most Salvation Army-like parables in the Bible. The Parable of the Good Samaritan was spoken when Jesus was questioned, rather tested, by a lawyer on how to inherit eternal life. What Jesus said is written below in Luke 10:25-37 according to the English Standard Version of the Bible.
And behold, a lawyer stood up to put him to the test, saying, “Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” He said to him, “What is written in the Law? How do you read it?” And he answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” And he said to him, “You have answered correctly; do this, and you will live.”
But he, desiring to justify himself, said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus replied, “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and he fell among robbers, who stripped him and beat him and departed, leaving him half dead. Now by chance a priest was going down that road, and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side.
So, likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he journeyed, came to where he was, and when he saw him, he had compassion. He went to him and bound up his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he set him on his own animal and brought him to an inn and took care of him. And the next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper, saying, ‘Take care of him, and whatever more you spend, I will repay you when I come back.’ Which of these three, do you think, proved to be a neighbor to the man who fell among the robbers?” he said, “The one who showed him mercy.” And Jesus said to him, “You go, and do likewise.”
When it comes to being compassionate towards your neighbor, and to the definition of a neighbor, there are no conditions applied! Whereas the Jewish priest and Levite chose to not help the injured man, whether from fear of being attacked themselves on the very dangerous road from Jerusalem to Jericho, from feeling somehow superior and above helping, or from a belief that someone else would help and therefore decided to not get involved, the Samaritan, the hated half-Jew, aided and assisted the injured man by providing first aid and providing for his rest and recovery out his own wealth all while going out of his way to do so and thus proved to be the better neighbor.
The priest and Levite would have been the presumptive definition of “good in their society based on their professions, education, stations in life, and outward appearances, but it was the heart and actions of the perceived inferior Samaritan that did the most actual good for a person in need.
The Salvation Army’s current motto is “Doing the Most Good,” which is derived from a longer quote by Evangeline Booth, daughter of the organization’s founders William and Catherine Booth (and first female USA National Commander and first female General of the organization), “There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need.” I’m sure the good Samaritan in the parable of Jesus would have said something very similar if he had actually existed.
The Salvation Army is still committed to meeting human needs in the name of Jesus without discrimination — to “Do the Most Good” to the most people in the most need.
Who do you know that has been a Good Samaritan in Sheridan this year? The Salvation Army and The Sheridan Press need your help to find the individual and the business/organization to be awarded Sheridan’s Good Samaritans of the Year for 2021-22.
This award will be given to someone within our community who has exhibited selfless service to others in need. Just like the Good Samaritan in the Bible, this person has not looked the other way when another was in trouble and needed help. The service provided can be a significant one-time event or a lifetime of service to others in need.
A business/organization will also be honored with an award with the same criteria corporately exhibited.
To nominate an individual or business/organization, please submit a nomination that includes the following information:
• Nominee name (individual or business/organization)
• Address
• Telephone
• Why are you nominating this person or business/organization?
• Name of person making the nomination
• Address
• Telephone
• Email address
• Whether we have your permission to disclose your name as the person making the nomination to the nominee and/or to the public in the Sheridan Press and event program
Nominations can be submitted in a few ways:
• Send an email to Envoy Gary Dobney at gary.dobney@usw.salvationarmy.org
• Message on The Salvation Army’s Facebook Page, facebook.com/TSASheridanWY
• Mail to Envoy Gary Dobney, The Salvation Army, PO Box 2011, Sheridan, WY 82801
• Drop-off at The Salvation Army (150 S. Tschirgi St.) or Sheridan Press (144 E. Grinnell St.)
• Call Envoy Gary Dobney at The Salvation Army of Sheridan 307-672-2444
Nominations will be accepted through April 30.
Finalists will be announced with each honored in The Sheridan Press mid-May with instructions for how readers can vote for the nominee of their choice. Winners will be honored June 11 at The Salvation Army of Sheridan’s annual awards dinner event.
If you would like to be an event sponsor, attend the event, or advertise in the event program, please contact Envoy Gary Dobney of The Salvation Army of Sheridan in one of the ways recorded above.
I can’t wait to read about all the Good Samaritans in Sheridan; you go and do likewise.
Blessings.