Psalm 144:1: “Praise be to the LORD my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle.”
Ephesians 6:12: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”
Soldiers of Christ must plea with God for strength, guidance and empowerment in the spiritual battle against sin and evil. We Christians are in a spiritual battle, and we must be equipped by God to be effective warriors in his army. We must seek divine intervention to strengthen our hearts, minds and actions which will enable us to stand firm against sin and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ with love and humility.
But if we are to tap into the power of God that is available to us, we must align our hearts and actions to His will.
Ephesians 6:10-11: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”
A good soldier goes to war wearing the proper equipment (defensive gear and offensive weapons). The best equipped soldiers of the first century that Paul’s readers would have been familiar with would have been the Roman Legionnaires.
The belt of truth
The belt holds it all together. Christians main defense against attack is biblical truth. Read your Bible and think, speak and live the truths found within.
The breastplate of righteousness
This protects the vital organs. Seek the second act of God’s grace: sanctification. In The Salvation Army “we believe that is the privilege of all believers to be wholly sanctified and that their whole spirit and soul and body may be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Doctrine 10). The enemy cannot kill you when you are “holy as He is holy” (1 Peter 1:16).
Feet prepared with the Gospel of peace
Can you imagine going to war barefoot? Feet were the Roman soldiers’ main method of transportation. Roman soldiers fought from their feet. When we have the assurance that we are his (and he is ours), we have the peace that passes all understanding. And in this state of complete peacefulness, we can move fearlessly into the battle and fight the powers of sin effectively.
Shield of faith
If you believe, truly believe in God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit, no enemy darts will even reach you. Your faith will protect you from the multitude of attacks you will experience when you take a stand for Christ (especially in this day and age when being a Christian is seen by many as being intolerant and hateful).
Helmet of salvation
Protect your mind. What do you allow to go into your mind? What do you read? What do you watch? What do you listen to? Salvation is the first act of God’s grace, but it requires you to die to self, to be buried, and to rise again with the mind of Christ. What’s the adage? WWJD? (What Would Jesus Do)? Do it. Resist temptation.
And the Roman soldier’s primary offensive weapon?
Sword of the spirit
The word of God is a Christian’s primary offensive weapon. An infantry soldier or Marine learns the basics of weaponry in basic training or boot camp, but they really learn and train on weapons of warfare at infantry training school. Then, throughout their enlistment they regularly train and learn and learn and train until they don’t have to think about how to use their weapons when they are in the chaos of battle. A Christian cannot be an effective soldier of Christ if their Bible is collecting dust on a shelf, being kept in a vehicle (only to be brought out when it’s time to go to church) or being used to track a family tree in the front pages.
2 Corinthians 10:4-5: “The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”
“Equip Me for the War” by Charles Wesley is a timeless hymn that resonates with believers who recognize the spiritual warfare they face. It serves as a reminder of our need for God’s empowerment, guidance, and love as we navigate the challenges of living out our faith in a fallen world (sung to the tune, “Diademata”).
1. Equip me for the war,
And teach my hands to fight,
My simple, upright heart prepare,
And guide my words aright;
Control my every thought,
My whole of sin remove;
Let all my works in thee be wrought,
Let all be wrought in love.
2. O arm me with the mind,
Meek Lamb! which was in thee,
And let my knowing zeal be joined
With perfect charity;
With calm and tempered zeal
Let me enforce thy call,
And vindicate thy gracious will
Which offers life to all.
3. O do not let me trust
In any arm but thine!
Humble, O humble to the dust
This stubborn soul of mine
A feeble thing of nought,
With lowly shame I own,
The help which upon earth is wrought,
Thou dost it all alone.
4. O may I love like thee!
In all thy footsteps tread,
Thou hatest all iniquity,
But nothing thou hast made.
O may I learn the art
With meekness to reprove;
To hate the sin with all my heart,
But still the sinner love.
Let’s be reminded of the ongoing spiritual battle we face and the need to continually seek God’s equipping, love, and grace to stand firm in our faith and proclaim his truth to the world.
Blessings.