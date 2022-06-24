The following is my treatise on why every day should be Father’s Day:
The primary way Jesus taught us to think of the unknowable, transcendent, all-powerful creator of all that exists was as a father. The God of the Bible is certainly described in many different ways: an all-powerful creator, a righteous judge, a wise king, an undefeated warrior leading Israel to victory. Yet, when Jesus taught his followers to connect daily with this God, he didn’t tell them to address him as king, or judge, or even as God, but as something far more intimate: “Father.”
“But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” Matthew 6:6 ESV
“Pray then like this: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name.’” Matthew 6:9 ESV
We are to think of God as a father first. Of all the staggering and surprising truths of the Bible, this should top our list.
Many people think of God as judge first. “If my good stuff outweighs my bad stuff, hopefully God won’t smite me.” This is a religion of fear. When I was 4, I went before a judge to be adopted by a new family. The judge was kind, but as nice as he was, he didn’t take me home to live with him.
Many people think of God as king first. “I serve God loyally. I go to church faithfully. But He’s got more important things to do than to worry himself with me.” This is a religion of distance. When King George VI was crowned in 1936, people honored and served him, but only his family got to go home with him.
Many people think of God as their sugar daddy first. “Keep the blessings flowing God and I’ll keep serving and dropping coins in the offering.” This is a religion of transactions. God is no sugar daddy, he’s a father who often withholds what we want to make way for what we need; namely, Jesus.
The list goes on.
Afraid, on his knees in a garden, Jesus cried out before his arrest, “My father, let this cup pass from me, but let your will be done.” Later, in Jesus’ most desperate hour, he cried out again, but for the first time in eternity his father didn’t respond. Jesus cried, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Then he died. In that moment, left alone by his father, Jesus made a way for us to be adopted so that we could call the God of the universe our father.
For all who’ve looked in faith to Jesus to take their place, we’ve been adopted into his family. We are co-heirs with a resurrected Jesus, children of the king, the judge, the creator, God our father. We get to go home with him.
Every day will be Father’s Day.