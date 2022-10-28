I am writing this on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and it is “Wednesday” Wednesday which is the Wednesday immediately proceeding Halloween in which many people dress up like Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family.”
This coming Monday, Oct. 31, will be Halloween when young and old alike find fun in death and what is scary. Many set out to find the scariest costume to wear for their school parade or trick-or-treating. At this time of year, there are a lot of visual symbols of death and things that are unholy according to scripture set before us. You can hardly take a step without seeing witches, ghosts, goblins, skeletons, devils and other horror movie-like images.
In a culture where dressing up as something you are not has become the day-to-day norm for some, Halloween is a time for many to push the boundaries of morality. It seems the more shocking the costume the better (all in the name of “freedom of expression.” Never mind that this expression is out there for all eyes to see, including young, impressionable children).
Many parents, churches and schools encourage “non-scary” costumes and those that would not offend. Unfortunately, the lines between right and wrong, moral and immoral, and unoffensive and offensive have been blurred to such a degree that these boundaries are fluid and move depending on the worldview of the individual. Universal truth it seems has been shown the back seat. “Don’t judge me!”
In this season where death and fear are promoted, perhaps we should take a fresh look at what the Bible has to say about death and fear.
Children of God have no need to fear death. Death is not a scary thing for the believer.
“And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows. So, everyone who acknowledges me before men, I also will acknowledge before my Father who is in heaven, but whoever denies me before men, I also will deny before my Father who is in heaven.” — Matthew 10:28-33 (ESV)
God tells us in the Bible that if we are his child who has accepted Jesus as our Lord and Savior, then we do not need to fear death. Horror movies and real-life terror involve evil people who kill other people. Unfortunately, we live in a world where terribly fearful things happen to people often indiscriminately. But people cannot destroy the soul. Satan cannot destroy the soul. Only God can destroy the soul. The soul lives forever (after death). If you are a child of God, God has given your soul eternal life.
So, Christians do not need to fear losing the body or dying because our souls will go on to live forever with God in Heaven. And in Heaven, our souls will receive new, forever bodies.
Notice how our God cares about even the little baby sparrows. If God loves the sparrow, then how much more does he care for his children? And isn’t it amazing that God knows the number of hairs on your head? Well, maybe not so amazing with my thinning crop. He must love us a lot to know that fact about us. So, if God knows the number of hairs on our head and sees us as more valuable than sparrows, then we have nothing to fear because the God of the universe knows us and cares about us. He will be with us in life, and he will be with us in death.
Not everyone can face death without fear. The Bible says those who are not followers of Jesus and have not trusted in what he did for us on the cross have something to fear. Eternal death. Their souls dwelling in new eternal bodies in the horrors of Hell forever. Now that’s scary. John 3:16-17
Gary Dobney is envoy-in-charge at The Salvation Army in Sheridan.