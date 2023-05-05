Faith stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

I have set aside a cartoon that I like to share this time of year: a man is looking perplexed, maybe a bit disappointed, and the caption says something like: “Lester didn’t realize that when he promised to go to church for Easter, that it lasts seven Sundays.”

On Easter Sunday, April 9, we celebrated the resurrection, and now (for those traditions that follow the Church calendar), we are in the midst of the 50 day season of Easter. On the seven Sundays of Easter, when we gather for worship, many of us hear one of the resurrection stories from the gospels.

Phil Wold is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. 

Recommended for you