I have set aside a cartoon that I like to share this time of year: a man is looking perplexed, maybe a bit disappointed, and the caption says something like: “Lester didn’t realize that when he promised to go to church for Easter, that it lasts seven Sundays.”
On Easter Sunday, April 9, we celebrated the resurrection, and now (for those traditions that follow the Church calendar), we are in the midst of the 50 day season of Easter. On the seven Sundays of Easter, when we gather for worship, many of us hear one of the resurrection stories from the gospels.
It is interesting to reflect on these resurrection stories. When the risen Jesus appears to the disciples, they are not entirely certain what is going on. Over and over, we are told of how his friends do not recognize him at first. They obviously do not expect to see him, and they are at times startled by his presence. In one story, he has to assure them that they are not seeing a ghost. Perhaps most interesting, the disciples are brought to recognition of who he is when he shows them his wounds.
Among my favorite stories of the risen Jesus is when he meets the disciples on the Sea of Galilee. A number of the disciples are out in a boat fishing, and he is on the shore. They have an exchange of words across the distance, and he gives them a bit of advice on how to catch fish. After they catch a net full, they realize that it is him, and these fishing disciples go ashore to meet him.
There Jesus has a significant conversation with Peter, which includes this three-fold charge: “Feed my lambs” “Tend my sheep” “Feed my sheep.”
In the midst of this story of a resurrection appearance, where Jesus is, once again, sort of difficult to recognize, the mission that he gives his disciples is quite concrete. The one who suffered and died on the cross has risen from the dead, bearing peace and forgiveness to all, and sending those who follow with a clear message. Feed the hungry and tend to those in need.
This is the place of our certainty.
The stories in the New Testament do not shy away from the fact that it is difficult to believe in the resurrection. Like the very first disciples, we are at times surprised by God’s wonders, and left pondering if it can all be true. Yet there is a clear mission to feed the hungry, and to reach out with God’s love.
Sometimes the Church has acted too sure of itself. As if we know the mind of God. This has surely blunted our witness to God’s great love for all. The opposite of faith, it has been suggested, is not doubt, but certitude.
I like the suggestion by a preacher that the Spirit works better with our questions and doubts than with our certainties.
The season of Easter is a time to — once again — hear the stories of the resurrection, to renew our faith, and perhaps, at the same time, to recognize the ambiguity of it all. Easter is also a time to hear again Christ’s call for us to reach out with God’s love to everyone we can, and maybe do so with a humility that matches our foundational stories of believers who may not have been overly sure of themselves, but were at the same time, certain of God’s amazing love, miraculous salvation and clear call; “Feed my sheep.”
Phil Wold is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church.