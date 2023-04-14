Alleluia! Christ is risen! The Lord is risen, indeed!
We’ve just celebrated the greatest day in the Christian Church calendar year, Easter. All of Christianity hinges on the historical fact of the resurrection. If Jesus truly was raised from the dead, that is a fascinating and life changing event, the most significant act in human history. Simply put, no one has ever done that prior to Jesus, nor has anyone since. It marks him as unique in all of history and indicates his origins as the word of God through whom all creation was brought into being, and without whom nothing exists.
If the resurrection is true, Jesus really is the Lord of all. If not, then Christianity is absolutely irrelevant.
The evidence regarding the historicity of the resurrection as an actual and true event is based upon eyewitness accounts. Beginning with Mary Magdalene and a handful of other women, the number of witnesses grew within hours of their initial report to include Jesus’ closest followers, minus Thomas. The apostles were hunkered down in an upstairs room of a home and were hiding out in fear the same actors who sought Jesus’ death would come for them. On the evening of the same day the women saw him, Jesus appeared in the room with the apostles, even though the door was locked.
After urging them to touch him, to prove that he wasn’t an apparition of some sort, Jesus took some fish and ate it as further evidence that it actually was him and that he was very real. One week later he showed up again in the same room, this time with Thomas present. Thomas, from whom the moniker “doubting Thomas” originated, had stated that unless he were to see for himself, and place his hands in the wounds Jesus received upon the cross, he would not believe the story told to him by the others.
He didn’t need to put his hands in Jesus wrists or side. Upon seeing the risen Jesus, Thomas was overwhelmed and declared, “My lord, and my God!” and he worshiped him.
Thomas’ response to beholding the risen Christ was appropriate and indicates the power of encountering the one resurrected from the dead. You see, Thomas was unable to fathom the possibility that one he had seen die could live again and in a more powerful form than before. The only reasonable response to seeing was believing, and then worship.
That’s where we find ourselves, as well. To trust that God actually raised Jesus from the dead leaves us with the understanding that He did so because Jesus had come from God in the first place. Christ’s divine identity is ratified by the evidence of the resurrection and that truth is proclaimed by those who saw him, spoke with him, even ate with him in the days following the resurrection.
For us also, worship is the logical next step and fulfills the reason and purpose for which we were created in the first place. Find a church community to worship the risen Lord with. It will make all the difference for you.
Father Kevin Jones is pastor of Grace Anglican Church.