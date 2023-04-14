Faith stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Alleluia! Christ is risen! The Lord is risen, indeed! 

We’ve just celebrated the greatest day in the Christian Church calendar year, Easter. All of Christianity hinges on the historical fact of the resurrection. If Jesus truly was raised from the dead, that is a fascinating and life changing event, the most significant act in human history. Simply put, no one has ever done that prior to Jesus, nor has anyone since. It marks him as unique in all of history and indicates his origins as the word of God through whom all creation was brought into being, and without whom nothing exists.  

Father Kevin Jones is pastor of Grace Anglican Church. 

