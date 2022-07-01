Definitions are incredibly important. If we had commonly held understandings, I imagine that life together would be less confounding. But we do not have common definitions of many things.
Most Sundays, I stand in the pulpit at First Presbyterian Church and seek to offer definitions based on the scriptures and the story of Jesus Christ as best as I can. The Christian life is, firstly, a life-seeking definition.
If we want to love like Jesus (John 15:12), we had better be able to define the love of Jesus.
If we wish hope in the Lord to find renewal (Isaiah 40:31), we have to define hope in such a way that we know what we are placing.
If we are to seek justice (Micah 6:8), we need to define justice accordingly or the search will be in vain.
The work of definition is not straightforward. You might also call it the work of translation, and I once heard a pastor note that many of our largest problems start with differences in translation. This is true of both the Bible and the U.S. Constitution.
Thus, issues await if we try to define. Definitions are always colored by our own experiences and leanings. But we still must define to make our way.
I have a hope there is one definition that gives us a starting place for life together beyond preconceptions. I offer up love as that one concept to define, because it is often at the root of what we try to do as people of faith and is something we believe can cross every boundary.
Psychiatrist M. Scott Peck writes that love is “the will to extend one’s self for the purpose of nurturing one’s own or another’s spiritual growth.” Love is not just affection and care. It is not only affirmation. It is more than feeling.
Peck continues, “Will implies choice.”
Love is something that must be chosen each day for others and their growth as a person. Not for yourself. This is not something we do instinctually. The Apostle Paul defines love in 1 Corinthians 13, and Peck’s definition pairs nicely because both point to the choice to give of one’s self in humility for others, even if those others have a different definition than you. One might then say that love is not transactional. It does not need common ground.
But, I suppose, at this point, that might just be my definition.