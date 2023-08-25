The power of Jesus Christ to change lives is evident in the miracles he performed. Many of those miracles were directed at individuals who were the sole beneficiaries of the work performed on their behalf. Most experienced a physical change that blessed them greatly. Undoubtedly, some of them became faithful disciples after being healed, however, few of them went on to be powerful testators of the savior.
One notable exception is Peter the apostle. Simon, known as Peter, began as a simple fisherman but later became a great fisher of men. His spiritual change was remarkable. We are all aware Peter’s attempt at walking on water.
“But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me.” (Mathew 14:30).
I admire Peter; he was the only one who had the courage to step out of the boat. He, like many of us, became fearful of the “wind boisterous” and lost focus on the savior. I’m very impressed by the savior’s response to Peter’s plea. He reached out his hand and lifted him to safety. The savior, knowing perfectly Peter’s character and future responsibility, did not chastise Peter for his shortcomings, nor did he withhold any future blessings from him even though he transiently lost his focus and faith. Jesus could easily have said to Peter, “I’m so disappointed in you, there is no way I can possibly trust you to lead these people after I’m gone."
Instead, he continued to love and mentor Peter, preparing him to become the powerful disciple the Lord needed him to be.
Because of the savior’s love for Perter, he became a mighty man of faith who performed many miracles during his ministry. He preached the gospel so boldly that thousands where baptized and became disciples of Jesus Christ.
There may be times in our own lives where we become “fearful of the wind boisterous” and begin to sink. We lose our focus on the savior and become distracted by the worldly concerns around us. Sometimes we find ourselves comparing our lives to others that we view as more successful or more perfect. These “winds boisterous” are blowing all around us. If we lose our focus on Jesus Christ, we will inevitably begin to sink. The savior can, and always will, come to our aid. He will not chastise us for our weakness nor will he withhold blessings from us if we repent and follow him. He alone knows our potential for good and lovingly mentors us on our personal spiritual journey through life.
I invite you to trust in the savior, Jesus Christ. Never lose focus or faith even as the “wind boisterous” rages around you. Recognize that he knows you and wants to help you follow him.
Of all the names that Jesus is known by, “The Prince of Peace” is the one that brings me the most hope. He is a prince, he speaks for the crown. His kingdom, is the kingdom of peace, where happiness and joy reign supreme. Romans 8:16-18 reminds us, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: 17. And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. 18. For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”
May we all focus our faith on Jesus Christ and his kingdom of peace that awaits all who love and serve him. As joint heirs with Christ, may we look forward to that glory, which is yet to be revealed through our faithfulness. With this knowledge, let us take courage and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Commit to follow him regardless of the “wind boisterous." And never lose focus on who or what we can become, as a consequence of God’s love for us, and the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
Blaine Ruby is president of the Sheridan Wyoming Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.