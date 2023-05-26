“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”
(Galatians 5:1 NIV)
I’m a former high school English teacher, and I can’t remember how many times I told my students to never define a word with the same word! “What is wisdom?” “When you are wise.” This is called a circular definition. What is a circular definition you ask? It is a definition that is circular! See? I did it again! Circular definitions use the term(s) being defined as part of the description. Circular definitions, like circular reasoning, involves a self-referential approach. These are typically not helpful if the audience either doesn’t know the meaning of the key word or if the term to be defined is used in the definition itself.
But Paul begins the fifth chapter of Galatians telling Christians (followers of The Way) that “it is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” Now Paul wrote over half the New Testament. He knows how to write and knows the importance of word usage. This is not a grammatical or syntactic error. He means what he writes, and he writes exactly what he is trying to impart to these new followers of Jesus Christ in the region of Galatia who were not born Jewish. As we should do for all written text, it must be read in the context of the whole message. This seemingly circular definition of freedom is the lead-off to a long discourse on circumcision (and whether new Christians who weren’t born Jewish should now undergo this physical procedure to become “fully Christian”).
His answer is a resounding, “No!”
“For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision has any value. The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love.”(Galatians 5:6 NIV).
In other words, when Christ sets us free from the bondage of sin, that is enough. Nothing else is required if we accept the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ our Lord. No other human ritual, tradition or action on our part is necessary to secure our inheritance as free people in Christ. “It is for freedom that Christ has set you free.” And if some well-intentioned Christian adds an “…and now you must…” action to your freedom in Christ, then you would be letting yourself “be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16 NIV).
Christ is all. To the Colossians, Paul wrote, “Here there is no Gentile or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all and is in all.” (Colossians 3:11 NIV).
When the president of the United States issues a presidential pardon, the pardoned convict needs do nothing further to be a free member of society once again. No standing in front of a judge, no parole, no checking in with anybody, no stipulations whatsoever. One moment he or she is a convicted felon and with the stroke of a pen, freedom. Christ purchased your freedom on that cruel cross on Calvary, which is why it is called Good Friday. He bled and died to purchase your salvation. It was enough. More than enough. But like any gift, it must be accepted to possess it.
Do you want freedom from addiction? Freedom from shame? Freedom from the chains of sin that the devil would like to keep you bound in (that would result in you sharing his predetermined damnation in the fires of hell for all eternity)? If so, choose to be free by simply accepting the gift of salvation through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. If you do, you will be set free. No further action required.
“Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I’m found…was blind but now I see. My chains are gone, I’ve been set free. My God, my Savior has ransomed me. And like a flood his mercy reigns. Unending love. Amazing grace.”
— by John Newton and Chris Tomlin