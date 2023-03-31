Holy Bible on grey background
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

I heard this many, many times growing up in church. The pastor would call out and the congregation would respond enthusiastically. I remember thinking that this was such a corny exercise. I always watched the reactions of the new people, wondering if they thought it was as strange as I did. 

Fast forward to today  now I’m of the opinion that we should recite this over and over until we really get it. The core of the Christian identity stands on this truth.

Cody Haar is executive pastor at Cornerstone Church and member of Pastors United in Christ. 

Recommended for you