I heard this many, many times growing up in church. The pastor would call out and the congregation would respond enthusiastically. I remember thinking that this was such a corny exercise. I always watched the reactions of the new people, wondering if they thought it was as strange as I did.
Fast forward to today now I’m of the opinion that we should recite this over and over until we really get it. The core of the Christian identity stands on this truth.
Moses had the audacity, or maybe the courage, to ask to see God’s glory and goodness. God honored his request. As God passed by he described himself — the Lord, God of compassion and mercy, slow to anger, filled with unfailing love and faithfulness. And beyond his character, he added a couple action words: “I lavish unfailing love to a thousand generations. I forgive iniquity, rebellion, and sin.” God went on to describe his justice, as well, and the impact on generations. There is no doubt that God’s justice is significant. And there is no doubt that God’s goodness is more significant. This justice impacts a few generations, and yet the blessing impacts a thousand more.
The theme of God’s goodness extends throughout Scripture. We also see God’s goodness in creation. Psalm 145 states that God is good to all. Romans 1:19-20 says that God is so obvious in nature that mankind is without excuse. However, instead of worshiping the glorious, everlasting God, people create idols as a vain substitution. What keeps “them” and “us” from seeing God as he really is? What would compel people to build a false god instead of worshiping the Real God?
Our lack of faith is often rooted in the false idea that maybe God isn’t good. This was the heart of the deception in the Garden — the serpent planted the idea that maybe God wasn’t as good as he said or he was hiding something from us. And throughout the history of mankind this deception continues, too often resulting in fear that leads to a lack of complete faith.
If God is good — and He most certainly is — then everything changes. We have freedom. We are forgiven. We can worship the living God. We can approach the throne of grace with confidence. We have no reason to fear, because God is good and he lavishes us with his unfailing love to a thousand generations.
God is good, all the time!
Cody Haar is executive pastor at Cornerstone Church and member of Pastors United in Christ.