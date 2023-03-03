All night I thought about and dreamed about places and people and the warm presence of those casual and essential businesses in our community that are homey, humming with conversation and activity, and that, for me at least, invite a spirit of holiness as well as wholeness.
I observe over at one table the community group talking and sharing ideas and observations they feel are pertinent to the place they live. Then there are a dozen or so men at 7 a.m. doing Bible study and discussing their personal lives and faith. There is also the gathering of FCA advisors planning another event for youth.
There is the meeting of pastors and chaplains considering their calling as well as their personal and societal vulnerabilities to the enticements of false gods. There are the children seeking encouragement from another and the clinician giving encouragement to another.
There is the young woman intently working through her doctorate studies in theology. There is the pastor of the small but significant fellowship preparing his message for the upcoming Sunday worship.
There is another pastor quietly listening to a man seated across the table from him.
There is the lady carefully and thoughtfully writing a devotional for other women, as well as for herself, who struggle with life issues. There is the pianist who walks in and plays “Unchained Melody,” knowing it is a favorite song that touches my old, but still romantic, heart.
There is the young woman who each week travels miles just to talk with a friend about Jesus and His work in her life at the same time as, at another table, the young high school student is meeting with an older collegian regarding how to walk strong in her faith.
And, significantly, there is the barista who knows my name and what I, as well as my friend, want — the coffee, the pastry, the sandwich.
These engagements and encounters build an atmosphere that lends itself to humming, holy meditation and fellowship and preparation for the day and week.
For me, the hum is not intrusive. Rather the conversations, concentration, friendship and connection that surround me invite me into a quiet and holy place where I am able to hear God speak, see Him work and surrender my agenda, tasks and plans to Him.
The interruptions are special. For instance, my grandkids who want to come with me early in the morning just to experience the warmth and conversation and atmosphere of “grandpa’s place” and the timely encounters: “So good to see you.” “I’m doing well, have a job, am clean and sober.” “I’ve got a question that maybe you could help me with.” “Would you be willing to read what I wrote?”
These and other unexpected but welcomed interactions do not take away but add significantly to the hominess and the holiness of the morning or afternoon.
I believe for myself and for others that God (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) has provided these places and blesses these holy, homey, humming encounters as a means to nurture and direct my day and my life. Whether a business would intend this or not, this is my experience and I am grateful to God who designs these places and these times.
For me, the personal takeaway is well expressed in the letter to Hebrew believers in the first century AD: “… let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling togethers, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”
Yes, church for sure! But there fortunately are these other places and times — holy, homey and humming with God’s goodness.
Gary Kopsa is a chaplain at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.