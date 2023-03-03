Homemade pound cake on a wooden table
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

All night I thought about and dreamed about places and people and the warm presence of those casual and essential businesses in our community that are homey, humming with conversation and activity, and that, for me at least, invite a spirit of holiness as well as wholeness.

I observe over at one table the community group talking and sharing ideas and observations they feel are pertinent to the place they live. Then there are a dozen or so men at 7 a.m. doing Bible study and discussing their personal lives and faith. There is also the gathering of FCA advisors planning another event for youth.

Gary Kopsa is a chaplain at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. 

