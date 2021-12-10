Matthew 1:23 announces the birth of Jesus saying, “‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a Son, and they will call him Immanuel’ (which means ‘God with us’).”
The God of the universe, the one who created us, came down to us. He tasted thirst and felt hunger. He shivered in the cold and laid his head on the bare ground to sleep. He wept with friends overwhelmed by grief and watched as everyone walked away from him in his darkest hour.
His ministry was unexpected — modeled after a humble servant instead of a stately king. Matthew summarized his mission saying:
“This was to fulfill what was spoken through the prophet Isaiah:
‘Here is my servant whom I have chosen, the one I love, in whom I delight; I will put my Spirit on him, and he will proclaim justice to the nations. He will not quarrel or cry out; no one will hear his voice in the streets. A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out, until he has brought justice through to victory. In his name the nations will put their hope’” (Matthew 12:17-21, emphasis added).
No pomp or proclamations. Jesus spent his ministry among the sick, outcast and isolated. He came to bring hope to those who had none.
And as his followers, we can share his eternal hope with those around us and around the world.
Help from our hands
Sheridan is growing. There are many new people moving into our wonderful community. Sheridan has many wonderful churches, with open doors for all those coming into our city. This too is our calling as ambassadors of heaven, to seek and save the lost and the hurting.
Hope for us
As you look toward Christmas, maybe you too long for hope. You have known injustice. You have felt bruised, barely existing.
Remember that even in our brokenness, Jesus is with us. He feels your sorrow. He knows your anxieties. He wants you to experience his hope.
As you consider the hope of Jesus, also think about how you can share it with others. Maybe it’s dropping by a neighbor’s home for a short visit, letting her know she’s not forgotten. Maybe it’s serving someone in your community who needs a helping hand. Or maybe it’s being generous to someone in need of help and hope this Christmas.
ARISE [from the depression and prostration in which circumstances have kept you — rise to a new life]! Shine (be radiant with the glory of the Lord), for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you!
— Isaiah 60:1, Amplified version
How does “God with us” apply to your life this Christmas? How can you share his hope with someone today?
“Jesus said to him, “This shows that today life has come to you and your household, for you are a true son of Abraham. The Son of Man has come to seek out and to give life to those who are lost.”
— Luk 19:9-10, TPT version
Jesus is truly the Christ in Christmas.
“By living in God, love has been brought to its full expression in us so that we may fearlessly face the day of judgment, because all that Jesus now is, so are we in this world.”
— 1 John 4:17