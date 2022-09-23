This past Sunday morning, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan held a memorial service to remember and honor former members of our fellowship who’ve died. The service was loosely modeled after the ceremony Sheridan County’s Hospice of the Bighorns holds annually in December, with music, singing, readings of verse and poetry, concluding with the reading of the name and lighting of a candle for each of those honored.
The number of candles lit was small, about two dozen, but significant considering the small size of the fellowship and that it was formed locally only about 40 years ago (the early Unitarians organized in the 16th century).
The selected readings were diverse: reminders of the joys of life, preparations for and fears of death, the nature or existence of an afterlife with a heaven or hell, grieving and contemplating what might have been, had the loved one not passed.
Reflecting afterward, I thought of a Pastor’s Corner article from 20 years ago, and a conversation from a much more recent Ministerial Association gathering. At the Ministerial Association meeting, the discussion was about clergy at the hospital, counseling with the ill and hospice pastoring for the dying and their family. The question was raised: if death is necessary to enter the afterlife, with the reward of eternity with their God in heaven, why do many terminally ill persons of strong faith fear and fight death until their last breath?
Several pastors in attendance said they didn’t think it was fear of death or of what happens afterward, but fear of the process of dying. And these fears aren’t totally unfounded. Using data from the National Health Interview Survey, Eileen Crimmins, a researcher at the University of Southern California, concluded over the past 50 years, health care hasn’t slowed the aging process so much as it has slowed the dying process. We’re fortunate here to have available to us the Hospice of the Bighorns to provide specialized care for those nearing the end-of-life journey, focusing on comfort, managing pain and other symptoms to make the most of whatever time remains.
The Pastor’s Corner article I was reminded of was written by Dr. Robert Murphy, for whom a candle was lit at the memorial service. It was published in the Sheridan Press Feb. 9, 2002. I keep a copy of it in my clippings box, and I’ve read it many times over the past 20 years. It’s titled “Heaven," and I’ll conclude by presenting it.
Heaven
I’m 86. That means I’m nearing the end of my life.
I expect — and long — to melt back into God when I die. I will be like a single drop of rain longing to lose itself in the ocean from which it came, and toward which it is now falling.
My dying will be hard, for a while, on people who love me. It will be very hard for me to leave those who help to shape my life.
But I can’t imagine anything more wonderful than melting back into the God of infinite beauty, from whom I came.
Roger Sanders is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan representative to the Ministerial Association.