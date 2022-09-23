mourning death candles flower angel stock
This past Sunday morning, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan held a memorial service to remember and honor former members of our fellowship who’ve died. The service was loosely modeled after the ceremony Sheridan County’s Hospice of the Bighorns holds annually in December, with music, singing, readings of verse and poetry, concluding with the reading of the name and lighting of a candle for each of those honored.

The number of candles lit was small, about two dozen, but significant considering the small size of the fellowship and that it was formed locally only about 40 years ago (the early Unitarians organized in the 16th century).

Roger Sanders is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan representative to the Ministerial Association.

