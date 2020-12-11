My grandfather (we called him Pampaw) loved to tell funny stories. One such story that we heard over and over was of an old cowboy and his idea of doing laundry. He only did it once a year and folks could hardly stand to be around him.
They always wondered how a horse would let the old codger ride it. Sure enough, Christmas would roll around and the old cowboy would go in the bunkhouse, take off his clothes, turn his long underwear inside out, put everything back on, and holler out for all to hear “Yeehaw, it sure feels good to have on clean underwear!”
We can only hope that was not a true story. But it is a good illustration of mankind’s attitude toward sin/evil. We all know the problems our participation in sin cause. Primarily it separates us from God and our fellow man with the most dire consequences both in this life on earth and in eternity beyond the grave (Exodus 20; Romans 3:23; Romans 6:23).
It is a common tendency among us to think we can simply put a new face on our evil and assume we are OK with God. Like the old cowboy’s filthy/stinky clothes our sin is a stench to our creator. He has a much better plan for us than to simply cover up or show a different side of our sin. God calls us to “repent and believe the Good News.” (Mark 1:15)
Repent means to make an about face, or a complete change of mind. To repent of sin is to turn away from sin to God who is sinless. It is not partially turning away from sin and partially turning to God. It all or nothing. You cannot serve two masters (Matthew 6:24).
The good news is that Jesus, the son of God, can cleanse anyone of their sin/evil and bring them to God (1 Peter 3:18). Because Jesus took the penalty of sin for all of us and overcame the death penalty for sin for us, all who will trust him (turn their lives over to him) can be made right with God and learn to be right with their fellow man.
Once one has repented and believed in Jesus, God has a plan for a new life for each follower of Jesus. He wants each follower to look like Jesus (Romans 8:28-29).
A believer in Jesus Christ will spend the rest of his/her life living out how they started out in Christ, repenting and believing in Him (Colossians 2:6). Our heavenly father wants us to continually take off and throw away all of our old life of sin/evil and put on the life of Jesus. Very much like taking off the old and putting on the new (Colossians 3:1-10).
Don’t be satisfied with the stench of sin when you can have the very righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. Don’t try to put on God’s new clothes of righteousness over your old clothes of sin/evil. You were saved for much better.
“…but you were washed, but you were made holy, but you were declared righteous in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in the Spirit of our God.” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11)