The mailbox at the end of my driveway has had a noticeable increase of advertisements the last few weeks. ‘Tis the season of politics. Nice to see such generous support for our United States Post Office. Sad, though, how all those well meaning citizens running for political office are anxious to carrying forth such a short-sighted vision for our community.
In short, they write with the style of bullet point sentences, most reverting to worn out language of “conservative,” “constitutional,” even “Christian,” and how they are going to fight for our rights, our freedoms, against the perils of some evil neighbor who is also bold enough to run for public office.
The church encourages worshipers to pray the Lord’s Prayer. “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Sneaky how Jesus puts a vision on your lips before it even settles into your mind and heart. The kingdom of God here on earth! What does that kingdom look like?
At the core of Jesus’ preaching is the command to love. Love God. Love neighbor. The challenge is to figure out how to love God and neighbor in the specifics of daily life. Thus, conversations about health care are indeed church concerns. How many times have you heard a prayer request for someone with a health concern? Church people care about health and wellbeing. They care about poverty and housing and food distribution.
In ethical terms, it is the doing of good. Love in motion.
Church people also know, intellectually anyway, that these discussions demand thoughtful reflection. Like prayer. You talk and listen; listen and talk. Seeking to discern a way forward. Seeking to discern a form of truth that will bear up against the test of time and not prove you to be a fool in the history books. As the oldest liturgies of the church read, seeking to discern what is good and right and just.
It would be helpful to hear more candidates talking about vision for our community rather than using worn out tired language. Alas, it is what it is. And so we prepare to vote again in the general election this fall. Being mindful of our highest religious values. Being committed to seeking good, doing good. Hoping our leaders will not only focus on the now, but also keeping an eye to the future of what our community could be, needs to be. And we humbly pray, may God have mercy.
Pastor Doug Goodwin serves at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan.