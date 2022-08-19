image

The mailbox at the end of my driveway has had a noticeable increase of advertisements the last few weeks. ‘Tis the season of politics. Nice to see such generous support for our United States Post Office. Sad, though, how all those well meaning citizens running for political office are anxious to carrying forth such a short-sighted vision for our community. 

In short, they write with the style of bullet point sentences, most reverting to worn out language of “conservative,” “constitutional,” even “Christian,” and how they are going to fight for our rights, our freedoms, against the perils of some evil neighbor who is also bold enough to run for public office.

Pastor Doug Goodwin serves at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan.

Recommended for you